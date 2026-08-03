Phillies Reportedly Target Former No. 1 Overall Pick Casey Mize in Deadline Push

The Philadelphia Phillies are reportedly targeting former No. 1 overall pick Casey Mize as they explore starting pitching upgrades ahead of the MLB trade deadline. The reported pursuit would give Philadelphia another experienced arm for a postseason push if a deal can be completed.

Whether the Phillies can actually land Mize may come down to one key factor that could determine if talks gain momentum or stall before the deadline. The cost of acquiring Mize looms large over negotiations. MLB Network‘s Jon Morosi reported that Detroit’s asking price could exceed Philadelphia’s comfort level, even as the Phillies remain aggressive buyers after acquiring Luis Arraez and Brooks Raley.

The Arizona Diamondbacks, San Diego Padres, and Houston Astros have also checked in on the 2018 first-overall selection, keeping the market active with multiple suitors competing for his services on deadline day, according to Morosi.

How Mize Would Stabilize Phillies Rotation

Philadelphia sits 59-53, eight games behind Atlanta in the National League East and clinging to wild-card positioning by one game over the San Diego Padres. Their rotation boasts Cristopher Sánchez, Zack Wheeler, Jesús Luzardo, and Aaron Nola. But depth behind that strong front four remains spotty.

A rental like Mize — a free agent after this season — who can give a proven six solid innings per outing would stabilize the middle of the rotation without breaking the farm system. Adding a starter would likely complete the Phillies’ deadline shopping spree.

Morosi suggested the Phillies would need workable terms for a deal to work. If Mize reaches Philadelphia at the right price, he fills a concrete need, namely, a pitcher who won’t blow up the middle innings during the October push.

Mize’s Career Season Amid Transition

Through 16 starts, Mize is 4-6 with a 2.70 ERA and a 0.99 WHIP over 86.2 innings. He’s logged 85 strikeouts against just 19 walks. Opponents are hitting .213 against him. His strikeout rate stands at an impressive 24.9%. The walk rate of 5.6% ranks among his career best. He’s logged eight quality starts.

Morosi singled out his sub-1.00 WHIP as “unreal,” in his MLB Network interview. But two adductor and groin injuries have cost Mize availability. The Tigers scratched him from a recent start as a precaution ahead of the deadline, a move that reflected a team trying to protect an asset they’re still shopping around. When healthy, Mize has been the pitcher the Tigers need him to be.

After being held back, Mize said he was disappointed because he loves competing and felt the precautionary hold put the team in an awkward spot. He called it “a weird place to be” but emphasized he remains fully committed to Detroit.

Mize is preparing to pitch Tuesday in Seattle, assuming the Tigers hold on to him. Until the deadline, he remains in wait-and-see mode. Morosi said a decision on whether the Tigers move their, and MLB’s, 2018 No. 1 pick will likely come down to “the final buzzer” today.