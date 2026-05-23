Phillies’ Legend Ryan Howard Praises Kyle Schwarber’s Hot Start

Philadelphia Phillies’ legend Ryan Howard had some high praise for Kyle Schwarber.

In the midst of an incredible start, Schwarber is drawing interest from Philly stars of old. ‘The Big Piece,’ as fans referred to him, is quite keen on Philadelphia’s designated hitter.

Ryan Howard Speaks on Kyle Schwarber’s Historic Pace

Howard recently appeared on NBCS Philly with John Clark, where he spoke on Schwarber’s great start.

“Schwarbombs are violent,” said Howard. “They are so violent. And I love it because I watch, and his swing is so quick… I’m just surprised the ball doesn’t explode.”

He continued by comparing and contrasting himself with the modern-day Philly thumper.

“Like mine, you know, I’d get them, I don’t know how to really explain mine. I had that little backspin, and kind of got them up and majestic. But his are just so violent. The exit velo off his bat is insane. I remember, I think it was ‘22 or ‘23, the ball he hit in San Diego to the second deck. That is insane because at night, the ball doesn’t travel in San Diego like that. So I mean, he’s just got so much power, and when he’s locked in, and he’s connecting, it’s so fun to watch.”

Clark then asked the big question, “He’s on pace for 68. You have the single-season record. Is this the year? Do you think Kyle can pass you?”

The Big Piece was quick to respond.

“I think if he keeps doing what he does, absolutely. I mean, he got close last year. Right now, he got off to a slow start, but has been able to kind of turn it around a little bit. You just wanna be able to continue to see him do what he’s doing.”

Schwarber Is Powering a Lowly Philly Offense

Unlike the aforementioned legend Howard, Schwarber’s surrounding cast isn’t riddled with talent. If you had asked baseball fans before the season, the majority would’ve disputed whether that’s true.

Recency bias or not, the only hitter outside of Schwarber who has managed a solid year thus far is Mr.MV3, Bryce Harper. The so-called ‘not elite’ first baseman has put it all together in 2026. And while he’s gotten back on track, Schwarber has been full steam ahead.

Through the DH’s first 178 at-bats, he’s got an OPS of .980 and 1.7 WAR. Accumulating that much value with zero defensive output and negative baserunning skills is nearly insurmountable. Schwarber is truly in an echelon of his own.

Now that Philly has activated veteran starter Zack Wheeler off the injured list, things are looking marginally better. The starting rotation is back to being a weapon, closer Jhoan Duran has been worth every penny and more, and the Schwarber/Harper duo has taken it upon themselves to will Philly to a playoff berth.

Today, the Phillies play the Cleveland Guardians, who have a record of 30-22. For the Phightins to claw their way back into playoff talk, it all starts with beating good teams. It’s about time it went back to being always sunny in Philadelphia, it’s almost June!