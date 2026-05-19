Phillies Provide Encouraging Update On Top Prospect Aidan Miller Amid Injury

Ahead of the Philadelphia Phillies matchup against the Cincinnati Reds, two big names were kept out of the lineup. Kyle Schwarber and J.T. Realmuto.

Schwarber is still under the weather due to an undisclosed illness and Realmuto got the day off as interim manager is trying to ensure the 35-year-old has more rest days following his knee injury in early May.

Bad news for Philadelphia aside, Mattingly did give an encouraging injury update on top prospect Aidan Miller. Miller suffered a lower back injury in late 2025, keeping him out of the Arizona Fall League, with hopes that he would make his return to the diamond in 2026.

Don Mattingly Says Phillies’ Prospect Aidan Miller Is ‘Moving in the Right Direction’

In a pregame press conference ahead of the Philadelphia Phillies game against the Cincinnati Reds, Don Mattingly stated that Aidan Miller is “beginning to do light baseball activity.”

However, he did not disclose whether this meant swinging the bat or not. Mattingly later commented that the they are “moving in the right direction,” via Tim Kelly from On Pattinson.

This comes as a promising update for the first-rounder, president of baseball operations Dave Dombroski said they were taking things ‘slow’ with Miller on May 15.

Sports Illustrated and The Good Phight contributor Jeff Kerr recently provided an update, per Don Mattingly, that the 21-year-old was not at baseball activities yet.

In just a few short days, it seems as if Miller has taken a turn in the right direction.

A proper injury timeline for the shortstop is still unknown, and Miller will likely find himself in Triple-A for the majority of the season if not for it’s entirety. But if he stays healthy through the end of the year, it is likely Philadelphia phans will see him at Citizens Bank the following season.

More Phillies on Heavy: Phillies’ Top International Pitching Prospect Set to Sign During Guardians Series

Aidan Miller’s Career in the Minor Leagues

Aidan Miller was drafted by the Phillies as the 27th overall pick in the first-round of the 2023 MLB draft. He was just 19 years old and was selected out of Mitchell High School in New Port Richey, Florida.

Now at 21, Miller is the 16th ranked overall prospect in the MLB. Through 432 at-bats last season, Miller slashed .264/.392/.433 with 14 home runs, 42 RBIs, and 59 stolen bases.

He spent the majority of the season in Double-A, but was promoted to Triple-A before suffering his lower back injury. Miller posted an OPS of 1.099 from August 1 through the end of the season that ended in Triple-A.

He began his minor league career in Single-A, but was quickly promoted to Double-A in 2024 where he represented the Phillies’ organization at the 2024 All-Star Futures Game at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. Alongside outfielder Justin Crawford.

Where Miller’s spot on the field with the Phillies when he inevitably makes his MLB debut is still unknown. As of right now, Trea Turner occupies the shortstop position.

Bryson Stott is the starting second baseman, and despite his struggles, Alec Bohm is the Phillies typical third baseman. Fortunately, big decisions do not need to be made until Miller finds himself healthy again.

More MLB on Heavy: Brewers’ Manager Pat Murphy Sends Message to Cubs After Win at Wrigley Field