Phillies Sign Recently Released 4-Year MLB Player During Nationals Series

The Philadelphia Phillies are currently taking on the Washington Nationals in a new series this week. The Nats got the better of the Phillies in the first game of the series, and as I’m typing this, game two of the series is underway (at Nationals Park).

During the Nationals series, the Phillies have made a notable signing of a former Nationals player, and a 4-year MLB pitcher that they recently released.

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Phillies Sign Jackson Rutledge

According to multiple reports, the Phillies are bringing back 4-year MLB player Jackson Rutledge to the organization on a minor league deal. Just over a week ago, the Phillies released Rutledge.

He has briefly appeared in MLB this season with the Nationals and will likely report to Triple-A Lehigh Valley.

NBCSports’ George Bissell wrote: “Rutledge returns to Philadelphia on a new deal after passing through waivers unclaimed and being released last week. The 27-year-old former first-round selection was hit hard in his lone appearance for the Nationals earlier this season and holds a bloated 6.29 ERA across 103 innings in the majors since 2023.”

It’s a reunion deal for the Phillies and Rutledge, but also couldn’t come with better timing, as Rutledge has spent all four seasons of his career with the Nationals before this season, when they cut his loose, and the Phillies picked up the spare change. Now, Rutledge is bouncing around with the Phillies organization, and it will be interesting to see if he ever cracks the Majors with Philadelphia.

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