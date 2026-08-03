Phillies Targeting All-Star Pitcher After Luis Arraez Trade: Report

The Philadelphia Phillies pulled off a massive trade early on the morning of the trade deadline, landing infielder Luis Arraez from the San Francisco Giants.

Philadelphia didn’t stop there, also trading for pitcher Brooks Raley of the rival New York Mets. But it doesn’t seem like the Phillies are done yet.

According to MLB insider Bob Nightengale of USA Today, the Phillies are looking into trading for Giants starter Robbie Ray. Ray has been on the trade block for some time now, and the two teams could link up once again.

San Francisco Giants veteran starter Robbie Ray is also on the Phillies’ radar after already pulling off one big trade together. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) August 3, 2026

This article will be updated…