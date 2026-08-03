Hi, Subscriber

Phillies Targeting All-Star Pitcher After Luis Arraez Trade: Report

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Robbie Ray throws to the mound
Getty
SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - MAY 13: Robbie Ray #38 of the San Francisco Giants pitches against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the first inning at Oracle Park on May 13, 2025 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Phillies pulled off a massive trade early on the morning of the trade deadline, landing infielder Luis Arraez from the San Francisco Giants.

Philadelphia didn’t stop there, also trading for pitcher Brooks Raley of the rival New York Mets. But it doesn’t seem like the Phillies are done yet.

According to MLB insider Bob Nightengale of USA Today, the Phillies are looking into trading for Giants starter Robbie Ray. Ray has been on the trade block for some time now, and the two teams could link up once again.

This article will be updated…

Matt Levine Matt Levine is a veteran sports journalist covering MLB, NFL, College Football, NBA, NHL, and more for Heavy.com. He has written for Heavy since 2026. More about Matt Levine

0 Comments

Phillies Targeting All-Star Pitcher After Luis Arraez Trade: Report

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x