Struggling Philadelphia Phillies Player Still Owed $98 Million

The back-end of the Philadelphia Phillies starting rotation has been very bad this season, and it may lead to the front office making difficult decisions.

Recently, rookie Andrew Painter was optioned to the minor leagues after holding a 7+ ERA throughout the season so far. It’s a lot harder to option a player like Aaron Nola, but his struggles have been very apparent this year. Nola recently gave up two home runs to Juan Soto in a recent start against the Mets. After signing a seven-year, $172 million contract, Nola is still owed roughly $24 million per season until 2030.

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Aaron Nola Still Owed $98 Million on MLB Contract

This season, Aaron Nola holds an ERA of 5.71 across 15 starts and 75.2 innings.

He may be a bit controversial when you take into account that he is a durable starter for the Phillies, just not really an effective one anymore.

In 2025, across 17 starts, Nola’s ERA sat at 6.01. 2024 was the first season of his massive contract, and Nola showed very promising early returns, but since 2024, things haven’t been as pretty.

Here is what Spotrac.com writes (about Aaron Nola’s MLB contract):

“Aaron Nola signed a 7 year, $172,000,000 contract with the Philadelphia Phillies, including $172,000,000 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $24,571,429. In 2026, Nola will earn a base salary of $24,571,428, while carrying a total salary of $24,571,428.”

So, 24.5 x 4 equals $98 million puts the amount that the Phillies owe Aaron Nola through the 2030 season at approximately $98-100 million. That’s a lot of cash.

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Aaron Nola’s MLB Career at a Glance

Aaron Nola is a Philadelphia Phillies legendary starting pitcher, and has especially been clutch in the MLB playoffs.

Over 12 MLB seasons (all with the Phillies), Nola has made 300 (exactly) starts, and holds an ERA of 3.91. He made the MLB All-Star team one time in 2018.

Even if things haven’t been going great for Nola in 2026, I’m curious what Phillies’ fans thoughts are on Aaron Nola this season?

Because on one side, yeah, he hasn’t been great, but at least he’s able to pitch every fifth day and somewhat avoid taxing the bullpen. However, on the other hand, Nola is putting the Phillies behind the 8-ball in some of his recent starts, which the Phils can not afford in their divisional race with the Braves right now.

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