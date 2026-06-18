Phillies Should Consider Trade for Giants’ Robbie Ray After Latest Andrew Painter Decision

The Philadelphia Phillies decided to option Andrew Painter on Wednesday after another really poor outing.

Almost immediately after the demotion, reports surfaced that the Philadelphia Phillies are reportedly searching for back-end rotation options via trade.

Matt Gelb and Charlotte Varnes (Phillies reporters for The Athletic) were the ones to break the news that the Phillies have explored trades for a back-end starter. With other reports that the San Francisco Giants could be selling this summer (and likely will), one option that stands out is former AL Cy Young starter Robbie Ray. Now you may be asking, well, if Ray is a former Cy Young, how could he be a back-end starter?

The Phillies already have strong front-line options in Chris Sanchez and Zack Wheeler, and Ray’s inconsistent season wouldn’t place him ahead of Jesus Luzardo in the rotation either, so hence why he’s a potential option for the Phillies as the 4th or 5th starter.

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Philadelphia Phillies Should ‘Explore’ Trade for Robbie Ray

Here is what MLBTR.com’s Anthony Franco had to write about the Phillies exploration of back-end starters:

“It’s understandable the Phils would want to gauge the market and see if any viable back-end starters shake loose. Actually making a move is easier said than done this far ahead of the deadline. The Rockies are the only team more than 10 games out of a playoff spot.”

Right ahead (barely) of the Rockies in the standings are the Giants, who remain 10+ games below .500, despite being on the cusp of sweeping the Atlanta Braves.

So, the Phillies should explore a trade for Robbie Ray. Ray is attached to a $115 million contract extension, but that contract is set to expire after this season, which makes him one of the most attractive trade candidates this cycle. Ray is a multi-time MLB All-Star and won the AL Cy Young in 2021 with the Blue Jays.

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Robbie Ray’s 2026 Season Thus Far

Over 14 starts and 79.2 innings pitched in 2026, Ray holds a 4.06 ERA with 74 strikeouts and a WHIP of 1.33.

He’s been one of MLB’s most durable starters for the past two seasons, and with a rotation spot opened up after Andrew Painter’s demotion, the Phillies likely won’t want to be filling that spot with a starter who isn’t capable of taking the ball every fifth day and giving the team a chance.

This recent report by the Phillies reporters Varnes and Gelb will likely bring a lot of rumors and speculation towards the Phillies organization.

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