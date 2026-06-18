Boston Red Sox Urged to Trade for Giants’ $151 Million Infielder

There might not be a team in MLB right now with more trade rumors and speculation surrounding them this summer than the Boston Red Sox.

With the recent news that the Giants are listening to offers on pretty much all their quality players, the speculation is on, and the Red Sox were recently urged to trade for one of the Giants’ All-Star players, and 5X Gold Glove winner Matt Chapman. Is this something the Red Sox should consider? Many reports have brought up the point of the Red Sox selling this summer, but adding Matt Chapman would definitely be an addition.

More MLB on Heavy: Red Sox Trade Package Offloads $75 Million Player for Cubs’ Infielder

Should Red Sox Trade for Matt Chapman?

It’s really unclear what the Giants are looking for with their biggest stars being on the trade block, but we can cross that bridge at a later date.

Per Bleacher Report’s Zachary D. Rymer, the Red Sox stand out as a ‘Wild Landing Spot’ for Matt Chapman: