Philadelphia Phillies Insider Reveals Likely Position Shifts After Luis Arraez Trade

With second baseman Luis Arraez heading to the Philadelphia Phillies, the organization is facing a shakeup around its diamond.

According to Matt Gelb, Andrew Baggarly and Charlotte Varnes of The Athletic, there are a few possibilities for how the positions could be filled.

Of course, Arraez is expected to remain at second. Bryson Stott could move to third, Alec Bohm could land on first and Bryce Harper could make a comeback in right field. Per Gelb, 33-year-old Harper is open to playing in the outfield.

This could be the shuffling needed to boost the Phillies in the standings.

Phillies Acquire Arraez Before Trade Deadline

With Monday marking the 2026 deadline, anticipation has been lingering in the baseball community.

Arraez was a top name on the chopping block this year, and he’s since found his new home in Philadelphia.

With the 29-year-old veteran expected to stay at second base, The Athletic also pointed out a few additional options for the organization to solidify its position around the diamond.

As mentioned, Stott could go to third, Bohm might go to first and Harper could make his way to right field.

However, the trio of writers points out that Harper could hold down the fort at first and push Stott to the hot corner. In this scenario, they suggest shipping Bohm out later on Monday.

Now, Arraez is, of course, the big name here — the fresh face.

With a glowing slash line of .324/.360/.440 and a clean .800 OPS with four home runs through 105 games, and improved defense, he is likely to end up being tabbed as one of their most valuable deadline acquisitions.

Where the Phillies Stand Right Now

Philadelphia currently finds itself second in the National League East at 59-53 overall. They’re a notable distance away from the Atlanta Braves (67-45), who hold the helm.

The Phillies are trailed by the Miami Marlins (58-55), the Washington Nationals (55-58) and the New York Mets (47-66).

Philadelphia just ripped out two consecutive shutout victories over the Baltimore Orioles on Friday and Saturday. The final scores were 5-0 and 8-0, respectively, allowing the ballclub to clinch the three-game series 2-1.

Now, the franchise is gearing up for a long four-game stretch against the Nationals at Citizens Bank Park. The first clash of the homestand is scheduled for Monday at 6:40 p.m. ET.

While they await the series opener, the MLB trade deadline is creeping up at 6 p.m. ET. They’re unlikely to stop at Arraez, but he certainly is an intriguing acquisition.

As bluntly noted by The Athletic while discussing various position scenarios, “Whatever path the Phillies follow, it’s a creative way to address the lackluster lineup. The Phillies needed a right-handed-hitting outfielder. They instead acquired a lefty-hitting second baseman.”

The trade deadline is known to rattle baseball, and there’s still plenty of time left for ballclubs to make waves.