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Philadelphia Phillies Announce Sudden Bryson Stott Change Before Wild Card Game 2 vs. Braves

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Milwaukee Brewers v Philadelphia Phillies
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PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - SEPTEMBER 23: Bryson Stott #5 of the Philadelphia Phillies looks on during a game against the Milwaukee Brewers at Citizens Bank Park on September 23, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Game 2 of the National League Wild Card Series between the Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies at Truist Park is scheduled to begin at 2:00 p.m. EDT on Wednesday.

The Braves won the first game of the series 5-3 on Tuesday.

National League Wild Card Series: Philadelphia Phillies v Atlanta Braves - Game One
GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – SEPTEMBER 29: A general view of Wild Card on deck circle before the game between the Atlanta Braves and the Philadelphia Phillies in game one of the National League Wild Card Series at Truist Park on September 29, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Edward M. Pio Roda/Getty Images)

If Atlanta wins today, the team will advance to the National League Division Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers. If the Phillies win, there will be a Wild Card Series Game 3 on Thursday.

Before Wednesday’s game, the Phillies announced a notable decision involving second baseman Bryson Stott.

Philadelphia Phillies Announce Bryson Stott Decision Before Wild Card Game 2 vs. Braves

National League Wild Card Series: Philadelphia Phillies v Atlanta Braves - Game One
GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – SEPTEMBER 29: Bryson Stott #5 of the Philadelphia Phillies celebrates scoring against the Atlanta Braves during the seventh inning in game one of the National League Wild Card Series at Truist Park on September 29, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Edward M. Pio Roda/Getty Images)

Stott hit seventh and played second base in Tuesday’s loss. He went 1-for-4 with a run scored and two strikeouts.

Today, Stott will bat fifth and play second base. He posted a .735 OPS with 10 home runs and 67 RBI during the regular season.

National League Wild Card Series: Philadelphia Phillies v Atlanta Braves - Game One
GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – SEPTEMBER 29: Bryson Stott #5 of the Philadelphia Phillies warms up before the game against the Atlanta Braves in game one of the National League Wild Card Series at Truist Park on September 29, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Here is the Phillies’ lineup for today:

  1. Trea Turner SS
  2. Kyle Schwarber DH
  3. Bryce Harper RF
  4. Alec Bohm 1B
  5. Bryson Stott 2B
  6. Brandon Marsh LF
  7. Edumundo Sosa 3B
  8. Justin Crawford CF
  9. JT Realmuto C
Tampa Bay Rays v Philadelphia Phillies
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – SEPTEMBER 27: Kyle Schwarber #12 of the Philadelphia Phillies hits a two-RBI double in the second inning during a game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Citizens Bank Park on September 27, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Here is the Braves’ lineup:

  1. Ronald Acuña JR. RF
  2. Drake Baldwin DH
  3. Ozzie Albies 2B
  4. Matt Olson 1B
  5. Mauricio Dubón LF
  6. Austin Riley 3B
  7. Michael Harris II CF
  8. Sean Murphy C
  9. Ha-Seong Kim SS

Atlanta Braves Starting Pitcher

Cincinnati Reds v Atlanta Braves
GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – SEPTEMBER 24: Tyler Mahle #54 of the Atlanta Braves pitches in the first inning of a game against the Cincinnati Reds at Truist Park on September 24, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Edward M. Pio Roda/Getty Images)

Right-hander Tyler Mahle will start for the Braves today.

Atlanta acquired Mahle from the San Francisco Giants over the summer. After joining the Braves, Mahle posted a 1.99 ERA in 54 1/3 innings across nine starts.

Philadelphia Phillies Starting Pitcher

Tampa Bay Rays v Philadelphia Phillies
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – SEPTEMBER 25: Cristopher Sánchez #61 of the Philadelphia Phillies pitches in the second inning during a game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Citizens Bank Park on September 25, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Left-hander Cristopher Sanchez will start for the Phillies today.

Sanchez posted a 2.91 ERA with 231 strikeouts in 207 innings across 33 starts this season.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Philadelphia Phillies Announce Sudden Bryson Stott Change Before Wild Card Game 2 vs. Braves

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