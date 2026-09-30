Philadelphia Phillies Announce Sudden Bryson Stott Change Before Wild Card Game 2 vs. Braves

Game 2 of the National League Wild Card Series between the Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies at Truist Park is scheduled to begin at 2:00 p.m. EDT on Wednesday.

The Braves won the first game of the series 5-3 on Tuesday.

If Atlanta wins today, the team will advance to the National League Division Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers. If the Phillies win, there will be a Wild Card Series Game 3 on Thursday.

Before Wednesday’s game, the Phillies announced a notable decision involving second baseman Bryson Stott.

Philadelphia Phillies Announce Bryson Stott Decision Before Wild Card Game 2 vs. Braves

Stott hit seventh and played second base in Tuesday’s loss. He went 1-for-4 with a run scored and two strikeouts.

Today, Stott will bat fifth and play second base. He posted a .735 OPS with 10 home runs and 67 RBI during the regular season.

Here is the Phillies’ lineup for today:

Here is the Braves’ lineup:

Atlanta Braves Starting Pitcher

Right-hander Tyler Mahle will start for the Braves today.

Atlanta acquired Mahle from the San Francisco Giants over the summer. After joining the Braves, Mahle posted a 1.99 ERA in 54 1/3 innings across nine starts.

Philadelphia Phillies Starting Pitcher

Left-hander Cristopher Sanchez will start for the Phillies today.

Sanchez posted a 2.91 ERA with 231 strikeouts in 207 innings across 33 starts this season.