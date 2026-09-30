PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JULY 21: Brandon Marsh #16 of the Philadelphia Phillies throws a ball to fans during a game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Citizens Bank Park on July 21, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)
Right-hander Tyler Mahle will start for the Braves today.
Atlanta acquired Mahle from the San Francisco Giants over the summer. After joining the Braves, Mahle posted a 1.99 ERA in 54 1/3 innings across nine starts.
Philadelphia Phillies Starting Pitcher
Left-hander Cristopher Sanchez will start for the Phillies today.
Sanchez posted a 2.91 ERA with 231 strikeouts in 207 innings across 33 starts this season.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
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The Philadelphia Phillies announced a notable decision involving outfielder Brandon Marsh before NLWC Game 2 against the Braves.
Philadelphia Phillies Announce Sudden Brandon Marsh Decision During Braves Series