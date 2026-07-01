Phillies 2025 First-Rounder to Represent Organization in 2026 Futures Game

MLB revealed the rosters for the 2026 Futures Game. For the Philadelphia Phillies, they’ll send pitchers Gage Wood and Wen-Hui Pan to the showcase.

Wood and Pan rank second and 12th on the Phillies’ Top 30 prospects on MLB Pipeline. Both pitchers project to play a big role in the club’s future.

Aidan Miller is the top-ranked prospect, and 30th overall, but is recovering from an RFA procedure in early June. If he were healthy, he might have also participated in the game.

Considering the event and its venue, it’s likely that Wood will get the start for the National League. 2008 World Series champion and two-time All-Star Shane Victorino will manage the NL prospects.

Gage Wood Scouting Report and Future Fit on the Phillies

Wood is the main attraction of the event for Phillies fans. The 22-year-old is currently pitching for the organization’s Double-A affiliate in Reading. In 15 starts, he’s pitched to a 3.63 ERA and 75 strikeouts over 52 innings.

The Phillies selected Gage Wood 26th overall in the 2025 MLB Draft. The right-hander features a plus fastball that sits 94-98 MPH and plays up due to the flatter angle. He gets excellent extension (6.9 feet) despite a listed height of 6’0″.

The primary focus this season has been developing his breaking ball feel and expanding his arsenal. The right-hander didn’t get the typical reps a college starter got at Arkansas, with only 38.2 innings in his draft year. However, he shot up the boards after a 19-strikeout no-hitter in the College World Series.

Wood complements his fastball with a curveball, short slider, and a splitter. They moved the right-hander to the third base side of the rubber to give his curveball and slider a better angle to hitters. Development of his secondaries will be the difference between a potential back-of-the-bullpen arm vs. a No. 2 or 3 starter.

Assuming his breaking stuff develops, Wood projects as a middle-of-the-rotation starter. He’ll come up after Zack Wheeler’s impending retirement following the 2027 season, but not too long afterward. The club has accelerated his development, skipping the High-A level in his latest promotion to give him a bigger challenge.

The Phillies’ long-term rotation situation is in decent shape, depending on how Aaron Nola and Andrew Painter bounce back in the next couple of seasons. Cristopher Sanchez and Jesus Luzardo are locked up long-term.

Wen-Hui Pan Scouting Report and Future Fit on the Phillies

Wen-Hui Pan signed with the Phillies out of Taiwan as part of their 2023 international class. He projects as a future reliever on the Phillies. The right-hander is currently pitching for Reading in his first year back from Tommy John surgery.

Injuries have slowed Pan’s development in the Phillies’ system. However, he has a three-pitch mix that could make him an effective reliever long term.

At 6’3″ and 220 lbs., Pan has a very physical build and the velocity to show for it. The right-hander sat 96-97 MPH before surgery, but it’s down to the 93-97 range when he pitched for Clearwater this season.

Considering that his time in Low-A served as a rehab assignment, it might not be indicative of his velocity. The readings at Citizens Bank Park should be more telling.

In addition to his fastball, his primary secondary pitch is a splitter. His MLB Pipeline scouting report projects the pitch to develop into a plus offering. He also mixes in a curveball and a short slider.

Pan is Rule 5 eligible for the first time following the 2027 season. He’ll likely be added to the 40-man roster before the conclusion of that season.