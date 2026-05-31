Phillies in Tough Spot With Disappointing Offseason Acquisition

After spending six successful years with the Texas Rangers, Adolis García left the Lone Star State and made his way up north to play for the Philadelphia Phillies, as of December 2025.

The 33-year-old had signed a one-year, $10 million contract with the Phillies, ultimately closing a long chapter with the Rangers.

Upon heading to Philadelphia, fans were encouraged by the veteran outfielder. After all, he owns one Gold Glove Award and led his franchise in securing the 2023 World Series against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

But looking at his stat sheet from this season, his numbers do not reflect the potential that fans know him for.

His troubles have been gaining attention, and Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report even tabbed him as the Phillies’ biggest problem heading into June.

García’s Downfall Should Worry the Phillies

Since his 2026 campaign kicked off, García has been slashing a measly .194/.278/.301 with a .579 OPS and just four homers through his 57 game appearances.

During his six-year stint down in Texas, he slashed .237/.294/.442 with a .736 OPS, smacking 141 homers along the way.

Within that timeframe, his 2023 campaign — the season in which the Rangers clinched the World Series title — was his most productive. By the end of the year, he was batting .245 with a stunning .836 OPS and 39 homers through 148 games.

His drastic drop this season should raise several red flags for Philadelphia. Fans have every right to be concerned, but what’s done is done. García is the only one who can put the doubts to rest.

Insider Predicts the Phillies Will Shop for New Outfielders

If Miller’s prediction becomes a reality, Philadelphia will be scoping out the market sooner rather than later, in hopes of bolstering its outfield. With García on what seems to be a downward spiral, something needs to give.

When the franchise initially signed him, the goal was to upgrade from right fielder Nick Castellanos, who is now playing for the San Diego Padres.

Simply put, García has been far from an upgrade, despite his historic performances in years past. It’s hard to imagine a world in which the veteran slugger wouldn’t have more to give, but at 33 years old and in his eighth year of Major League Baseball, he’s bound to enter a decline.

The franchise was banking on having him in his prime for just a bit longer.

President of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski has landed quite a reputation in recent years for throwing around valuable money, and this headache is a key example of that. Frustrations loom, and much of the weight falls on García’s shoulders at this point.

It’s worth reiterating that this is only his first season with the Phillies, but this isn’t an ideal first impression. It doesn’t help that he set the bar incredibly high during his stint with Texas, and now he’s simply trying to play catch-up after making such a significant change in his MLB career.

Although hope is quickly flying out the window in terms of García’s future, the franchise could be in a much worse position right now.

Currently 30-28 overall and second in the NL East standings, the Phillies have been fighting their way through May. Now it’s time to carry that momentum into June.