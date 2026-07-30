Phillies Trade Rumors: Connected to Rival Mets Outfielder Ahead of Deadline

The MLB Trade Deadline is just a few days away, and the Philadelphia Phillies are scuffling going into it after being swept by the Miami Marlins.

There’s plenty for the Phillies to address if they want to be serious contenders. The starting rotation lacks depth and the bullpen has massive holes. However, an issue all season has been right-handed hitting and outfield play. Because of that, Theo DeRosa of MLB.com believes it makes sense for the Phillies to land Luis Robert Jr. from the New York Mets.

“If he does, though, a trade would be an investment worth making for the Phillies, who have long been seeking help in their outfield,” DeRosa wrote. “Rookie center fielder Justin Crawford (73 OPS+) hasn’t provided much offensively, and although Robert’s numbers aren’t a lot better, he at least offers some power and is a good fit as a right-handed batter on a lefty-heavy club. Combined, Philadelphia’s right-handed hitters have a .646 OPS that ranks dead last in the Majors.”

A plus for the Phillies, who have had some issues in their farm system, is that Robert should be on the cheap side. As long as they’re willing to take on some cost and injury risk, then he’s relatively affordable to add. That is, if the Mets want to send him to a rival.

“Robert has only played 31 games this season because of lumbar spine disc herniation, and he has a $20 million club option for 2027 (with a $2 million buyout, if the option is not exercised). Those factors, in addition to his underperformance at the plate, should lower his trade cost considerably. A potential package could include a couple of prospects ranked in the Nos. 7-12 range in a relatively weak Phillies farm system, such as right-hander Moisés Chace (the Phillies’ No. 9 prospect) or outfielder Griffin Burkholder (No. 12).”

Who the Philadelphia Phillies Would be Getting Luis Robert Jr.

Luis Robert Jr. is in his first season with the New York Mets after playing the first six seasons of his career with the Chicago White Sox. There, he at one time looked like he would be a top-tier outfielder in MLB, finishing second in Rookie of the Year voting, winning a Gold Glove, and winning a Silver Slugger at one point.

However, in 2024 and 2025, his success dropped off considerably with the White Sox. That’s before he was traded to the Mets on January 20, 2026.

Robert was previously on the 60-day IL with a lumbar disc herniation. Because of that, he’s only played in 32 games with a .200 average, a .302 OBP, a .336 slugging percentage, and a .638 OPS this season. He has 4 home runs and 10 RBIs.

If the Phillies were to trade for him, they’d be betting that Robert can become a version of himself that hasn’t been seen since 2023. Still, given their current outfield situation, it may be worth the risk for the right price.

Robert has a career average of .257. He also has a career .312 OBP, .449 slugging percentage, and .761 OPS.

Bryce Harper Called Out the Phillies Front Office

Since the All-Star break, the Phillies are 3-9. In the process, they’ve slipped into a tie for the second Wild Card slot.

From star first baseman Bryce Harper‘s perspective, the Phillies need help, and they need it now. So, he called out the front office, and in particular, President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski, calling for help.

“Yeah, I think we need some help. I think we’ve proved pretty much all year that we have done a pretty good job, but anytime you can get some help in here and reinforcements I think it helps,” Harper said.

Not everyone was happy with those comments, though. Interim Phillies manager Don Mattingly would even push back publicly.

“I don’t like it from the fact of what I’ve always been saying, that you’re saying that we don’t like our players that are here,” Mattingly said. “I think you should always try to get better no matter who you are… but when you say something about our team, then you’re saying something about one of our players that you don’t like.”

Regardless of if Harper should have made those comments publicly, it’s hard not to see where he’s coming from. The Phillies need help at the Trade Deadline, and they need it fast.