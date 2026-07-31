Phillies Trade Rumors: Connected to Former Blue Jays All-Star Pitcher

Even before the All-Star break, it was clear the Philadelphia Phillies had some serious holes on their roster to address to be a real World Series contender. Since then, though, they’ve gone 3-9 overall and need to add to their roster ASAP.

One of the main positions the Phillies are expected to target is starting pitching. At the top, Philadelphia is elite. Zack Wheeler and Cristopher Sanchez are both Cy Young caliber, while Jesus Luzardo has been solid. It’s the back-end of the rotation that’s been awful. Aaron Nola has been awful, with a 5.61 ERA and 2.1 home runs per nine. Then, the No. 5 spot has seen Andrew Painter and Alan Rangel struggle at different points.

So, it’s no surprise the Phillies keep getting connected to starting pitching help. That recently has included Kevin Gausman of the Toronto Blue Jays.

ESPN Connected the Philadelphia Phillies with Kevin Gausman

In 2025, the Blue Jays were almost World Series champions. They thought they’d be back and competitive in 2026, but that simply hasn’t happened, and now they look like major sellers. That includes Kevin Gausman, who is in the final season of his contract.

With that in mind, David Schoenfield of ESPN proposed that the Blue Jays send Gausman to the Phillies at the Trade Deadline. After all, they may need him just to get to the playoffs.

“To quote Bryce Harper: ‘I think we need some help.’ The Phillies are over .500 but have been outscored, so they could use help on both sides of the ball. The reality: It’s always easier to acquire a pitcher at the trade deadline than a hitter, and the state of the Phillies’ farm system — not strong — probably limits their ability to land Skubal. The rotation is strong at the top with Cristopher Sanchez, Zack Wheeler and Jesus Luzardo, but Aaron Nola is unusable in a playoff series and they don’t have a fifth starter. The Phillies are 14-34 when one of the big three doesn’t start,” Schoenfield wrote.

“In other words, they could use a starter not just for the postseason, but maybe even just to get there. After playing well in May and June after interim manager Don Mattingly took over, they haven’t played well in July and are hardly a lock to reach October. The Blue Jays’ deadline plans remain flexible, but being in last place in the division and nine games under .500 should lead to a clear directive. Gausman is one of their many impending free agents, and while his ERA is a run higher than last season, his peripheral numbers are right in line with his past performance. He’s durable, heading to a sixth straight season with 30 starts, and he pitched well last postseason (2.93 ERA in 30 innings).”

Gausman is a two-time All-Star who has finished in the Top 10 of Cy Young voting three times in his career. However, he is having a down season at the age of 35. With a 4.51 ERA and a 1.266 WHIP, his numbers are the worst he’s had in Toronto.

Phillies Ace Zack Wheeler Had an Injury Scare

Pitching almost became an even bigger concern for the Phillies. Zack Wheeler was forced to leave his start against the Miami Marlins early as he struggled. Worse, his fastball was down an average of 1.7 mph, which is often a sign of injury.

After the game, the Phillies seemed to catch a break. Both Wheeler and interim manager Don Mattingly dismissed the idea that it was an injury. Rather, they explained it as a bad night mixed with Wheeler feeling under the weather.

“It didn’t really affect me,” Wheeler said. “The ball wasn’t coming out like I wanted it to. My body wasn’t moving like I wanted it to. I was just trying to get through it. Some games I can. Today I couldn’t… Yesterday playing catch, I felt really good. I wish I could have pitched yesterday, I told some guys. Today was the complete opposite. No excuses. It was one of those days for me. It stinks.”

The Phillies need Wheeler to be at his best from this point through the end of the season. It’s a lot to ask, though, and it goes to show why they need pitching depth added quickly.