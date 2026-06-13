3 Outfielders Phillies Must Trade for After Adolis Garcia News

The Philadelphia Phillies released some tough news on Friday afternoon when the team placed outfielder Adolis Garcia on the 60-day Injured List with a torn lat.

MLBTradeRumors.com’s Anthony Franco wrote (on 6/12): “They recalled outfielder Gabriel Rincones Jr. from Triple-A Lehigh Valley to take his active roster spot. Outfielder Derek Hill, whom the Phillies acquired from the White Sox on Thursday, has reported to the club. Steward Berroa will go on the paternity list in a corresponding move. They now have an opening on the 40-man roster.”

It’s unclear if the Adolis Garcia news is season-ending, but landing on the 60-day IL in the middle of June isn’t ideal, as the Phillies are nearly 70 games into their season. The injury news also raises the obvious question of whether the Phillies will make a big splash for a right-handed outfielder in an MLB trade this summer. They obviously just made a trade for an outfielder, but Adolis Garcia’s struggles had already made it clear that an outfielder was needed, and Derek Hill isn’t a capable long-term replacement.

So, with that being said, here are three MLB trade candidates that the Phillies must consider as the MLB trade deadline approaches.

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Jo Adell

Candidate number one is Los Angeles Angels’ outfielder Jo Adell. Adell had a breakout season last year with the Angels, where he hit 35+ home runs and drove in 100+ runs.

His numbers aren’t amazing, but Adell has flashed some of that power again in 2026. Over 267 at-bats, Adell is hitting .240 with 10 home runs, 39 RBI, and 29 runs.

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Taylor Ward

Taylor Ward, much like Jo Adell, also had a power surge with the Angels last season. However, Ward, after generating significant national trade speculation, was traded to the Baltimore Orioles this offseason. He’s played in 69 games with the O’s this season, and has hit three home runs with 20 RBI, and an OPS+ of 122. Opposing pitchers clearly respect Ward because he’s walked 61 times in 250+ at-bats.

He would be a solid fit with the Phillies, and he’s outfielder number two that Dave Dombrowski should consider trading for.

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Byron Buxton

And last, but certainly not least, the top outfielder the Phillies need to consider making a trade for is centerfielder Byron Buxton.

Buxton is enjoying a stellar season, and his fit with the Phillies has been apparent for years. It’s time that the Twins finally move on from his 7-year, $100 million contract. Byron Buxton holds a no-trade clause in his contract, but Philadelphia stands out as a landing spot because of its postseason aspirations. There have been PLENTY of MLB mock trades that feature Buxton being sent to the Phillies, but the basis for those rumors have never been more true than now.

And to top it all off, Buxton is literally one of the best offensive center fielders in MLB this season. He’s batting .266 with 21 home runs, 33 RBI, and 64 hits in 58 games. Key stat? 58 games, which means he’s stayed on the field for most of this season. Named to his second MLB All-Star game in 2025, Buxton’s OPS+ of 138 should carry him to another Midsummer Classic appearance in mid-July.

Dave Dombrowski, perhaps a deal centered around Andrew Painter or Justin Crawford? Both have potential upside, but haven’t performed great with the Phillies this season (albeit rookies). If the Phillies DO want to pull off a trade for Buxton, they will have to pay a hefty price to the Twins.

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There you have it, though! That’s three MLB outfielders (all right-handed hitters) who could be made available this summer that the Philadelphia Phillies must consider trading for.