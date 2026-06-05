Pittsburgh Pirates Announce Marcell Ozuna Change Before Braves Series

On Friday night, the Pittsburgh Pirates will play the first game of their series with the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park.

They are coming off a 5-1 win over the Houston Astros.

Marcell Ozuna (who batted 6th) finished with one hit and one walk.

Pittsburgh Pirates Announce Marcell Ozuna Change

For Friday’s game, the Pirates have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Pirates 6/5 N. Gonzales 3B B. Lowe 2B B. Reynolds LF M. Ozuna DH O. Cruz CF J. Garcia RF S. Horwitz 1B J. Triolo SS H. Davis C M. Keller SP”

Ozuna has been moved up to the 4th spot in the lineup for the first time since May 23.

He is in his first season with the Pirates, and is batting .190 with 33 hits, five home runs, 21 RBI’s and 15 runs in 47 games.

Ozuna has struggled with the Pirates, but he is coming off a fantastic run with the Braves.

He spent six years with the franchise (and made the 2024 All-Star Game).

Before the Pirates and Braves, Ozuna also had stints with the Miami Marlins and St. Louis Cardinals over 14 total MLB seasons.

Social Media Reacts To Friday’s Lineup For Pirates

Here’s what people were saying about the lineup:

@DMC3SSP: “Ozuna, Triolo, Davis in the same line up 🤮. Praying that Davis hitting a grand slam the other day is him maybe starting to figure it out but man that’s rough…”

@DOMISMONEY: “3B Nick Gonzales hits leadoff, while 1B Spencer Horwitz bats seventh Marcell Ozuna back in at DH and he hits fourth Bryan Reynolds back in LF and Jhostynxon Garcia plays RF in place of Ryan O’Hearn Henry Davis at catcher and RHP Mitch Keller on the mound”

@AngryStatsGuy: “O’Hearn sitting so Ozuna can play is so annoying. He’s not good and I wish the team would finally realize that.”

Pirates Right Now

The Pirates are 34-29 in 63 games, which has them as the second-place team in the National League Central.

They are 7-3 over their last ten games.