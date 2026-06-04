Pirates-Orioles Trade Prediction Sends 2X MLB All-Star to Pittsburgh for Two Top Prospects

What are the chances the Baltimore Orioles seriously move on from 2X All-Star and former No.1 overall draft pick Adley Rutschman? That would entice several MLB teams, and one of those organizations that should feel enticed is the Pittsburgh Pirates, who finally have a capable offense and have carried a shot to make the MLB playoffs into June.

With the MLB trade deadline less than two months away, speculation is at an all-time high, and the Pirates/Orioles are both total wild cards when it comes to what they might do. However, the Pirates have recently been floated as an ideal landing spot for Adley Rutschman, if Baltimore were considering trading him.

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Is Adley Rutschman the Ideal Player for the Pirates?

FanSided.com’s Chris Landers recently proposed one MLB trade every NL Wild Card contending team must make, and for the Pirates, it’s a move for Orioles’ catcher Adley Rutschman:

“Pittsburgh has plenty of quality Minor League pitchers to toss Baltimore’s direction. Plus, the front office’s newfound willingness to spend competitively in free agency could open the door, at least a little bit, to extending Rutschman when the time comes.”

Adley is also experiencing a pretty resurgent season, so his price tag is raised a bit, especially considering he’s a two-time All-Star and his status across MLB.

To piggyback off Landers’ piece, the Pirates could send a package of two AAA prospects (Esmerlyn Valdez and Antwone Kelly) to complete a deal for Rutschman. Adley Rutschman has an OPS+ of 128 this season, and he could go a long way in completing the Pirates’ offense. Henry Davis, the current Pirates catcher, has an OPS in the .500s.

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Who Says No to the Proposed Trade?

So, who would say no to this proposed trade?

The Orioles are in an interesting spot in the AL East right now, but considering the AL is very weak, they, like every other team in the league, probably think they have a shot at a Wild Card, because what teams don’t in MLB?

As for the Pirates, they’ve enjoyed a surprising season behind a strong pitching staff and timely offense that hasn’t let them down like in years past. Adding a player like Adley Rutschman would certainly be a huge upgrade for the Buccos at the catcher position, but how many top prospects do they realistically want to part with?

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