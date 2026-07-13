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TRADE: Pittsburgh Pirates Send 2-Year MLB Player To Orioles

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The Pirates traded right-hander Cam Sanders to the Orioles.
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PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JULY 1: Cam Sanders #64 of the Pittsburgh Pirates throws a pitch in the fifth inning during a game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on July 1, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Hunter Martin/Getty Images)

On the first day of the MLB All-Star break, the Baltimore Orioles announced that they had acquired right-hander Cam Sanders from the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Via the Orioles’ transactions log: “Pittsburgh Pirates traded RHP Cam Sanders to Baltimore Orioles for cash.”

The Pirates designated Sanders for assignment last week. To make room for Sanders on their 40-man roster, the Orioles moved left-hander Keegan Akin to the 60-day injured list. Baltimore optioned Sanders to Triple-A.

Pirates Send 2-Year MLB Player Cam Sanders To Orioles

The Pirates traded right-hander Cam Sanders to the Orioles.

GettyPITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA – AUGUST 5: Cam Sanders #64 of the Pittsburgh Pirates pitches in his Major League Baseball debut during the ninth inning against the San Francisco Giants at PNC Park on August 5, 2025 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

Sanders, 29, posted an 8.10 ERA with four strikeouts and five walks over 6 2/3 innings in 2025, his rookie season, with the Pirates. His struggles have continued this season, as the right-hander has recorded a poor 8.68 ERA with 13 strikeouts and 10 walks in 9 1/3 innings across nine appearances for the Pirates this year.

The San Diego Padres selected Sanders in the 18th round of the 2017 MLB Draft out of Northwest Florida State College. Rather than signing with the Padres, Sanders transferred to Louisiana State University. Then, the Chicago Cubs selected Sanders in the 12th round of the 2018 MLB Draft.

Sanders pitched in the Chicago Cubs organization through the 2024 season but never reached the majors. The 29-year-old elected free agency in the 2024-25 season and then signed with the Pirates.

Sanders has struggled in five seasons at the Triple-A level, recording a 5.04 ERA with an 18.18% walk rate over 223 innings. However, he has an impressive 29.35% strikeout rate in Triple-A.

Overall, the right-hander has a career 4.32 ERA over 499 2/3 minor-league innings. Sanders has two minor-league options remaining, so Baltimore can shuffle him back and forth from Triple-A.

Pittsburgh Pirates Right Now

The Pirates are coming off an impressive 3-0 sweep over the Milwaukee Brewers at PNC Park this past weekend. With the sweep, Pittsburgh’s record improved to 50-47.

Even with a winning record, the Pirates are in fourth place in a strong National League Central, trailing the first-place Brewers by 9 1/2 games. As for the Wild Card race, the Pirates are two games back of the Miami Marlins for the third NL Wild Card spot.

The Pirates are sending two players to Tuesday’s All-Star Game: right-handers Paul Skenes and Braxton Ashcraft.

Baltimore Orioles Right Now

The Orioles are in a similar spot to the Pirates. Baltimore is in fourth place in its division with a 46-51 record. The team is 11 1/2 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays for first place in the AL East.

Even though they’re five games below .500, the Orioles are just two games back of the Seattle Mariners and Minnesota Twins for the third AL Wild Card spot.

The Orioles are hot, having won four games in a row and seven of their last 10 games. They avoided a sweep by defeating the Chicago Cubs at home on Thursday, then finished the first half by sweeping the Kansas City Royals in a three-game set at Camden Yards.

The Orioles are sending just one player to Tuesday’s All-Star Game: catcher Adley Rutschman.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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TRADE: Pittsburgh Pirates Send 2-Year MLB Player To Orioles

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