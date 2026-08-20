Pittsburgh Pirates Recently Cut Player Acquired by Athletics

Earlier this week, the Pittsburgh Pirates decided to cut ties with outfielder Johnathan Rodriguez.

Well, Rodriguez will now head out west, as the Athletics have claimed him off waivers. Rodriguez was traded from the Baltimore Orioles to the Pirates in late July, and he’s bounced all across the league in his short career.

More MLB on Heavy:Atlanta Braves Pitcher AJ Smith-Shawver, Josie Canseco Fuel Breakup Rumors With Subtle Instagram Move

Ex-Pirates Player Johnathan Rodriguez Claimed by Athletics

Although he was a part of the organization, outfielder Johnathan Rodriguez did not appear in a game with the Pirates.

With the Orioles, Rodriguez appeared in just seven games this season and hit .182 in 15 plate appearances.

MLBTR.com’s Darragh McDonald wrote (about the recent news):

:All the movement is surely related to the fact that Rodríguez has put up massive minor league numbers but hasn’t yet hit in the majors. Over the past few seasons, he has stepped to the plate 1,403 times at the Triple-A level. In that time, he has hit 62 home runs and drawn walks at a strong 12.5% clip. That has led to a combined line of .298/.388/.508 line and a 135 wRC+.”

Perhaps his strong minor-league numbers could translate to the Athletics organization, as they are currently playing in a Minors park, which might help Johnathan Rodriguez be more productive at the dish.

More MLB on Heavy: Ex-Houston Astros World Series Champion Alex Bregman Viral Moment Led to Turtlebox Audio Partnership

More on Johnathan Rodriguez…

Johnathan Rodriguez has played in parts of three MLB seasons.

He debuted with the Cleveland Guardians in 2024 and logged 44 games played with the Guardians across two seasons.

Over 51 total games played in his career (113 at-bats), Rodriguez has two home runs, 17 RBI, a .177 batting average, and an OPS+ of 67.

More MLB on Heavy: Milwaukee Brewers Suddenly Demoted 29-Year-Old Player During Mariners Series