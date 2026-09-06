Padres Announce Fernando Tatis Jr. Move During Yankees Series

The San Diego Padres are getting ready for the finale of a three-game series with the New York Yankees.

The two teams have split the series so far, with San Diego taking the first game and the Yankees grabbing the second. So heading into the rubber match, there is a lot at stake for both sides.

Each team is fighting for its playoff lives, with the Yankees holding onto a wild-card spot in the American League. In the same breath, the Padres are just outside the playoff picture in the National League, sitting 0.5 games back of the final spot.

This game could have a lot of implications, especially since each contest means too much at this time of the year. Every win can go a long way, while every loss can crush a team’s spirit for the playoffs.

Fernando Tatis Jr. Decision Announced vs Yankees

So ahead of the finale, the Padres have revealed the lineup for the game. Within this, slugger Fernando Tatis Jr. will be leading off once again, hoping to spark the Padres’ offensive attack.

Tatis will be playing in right field for this game.

Padres 9/6 F. Tatis Jr. RF

J. Cronenworth 2B

M. Machado 3B

T. France 1B

J. Merrill CF

L. Campusano C

D. Harris LF

X. Bogaerts SS

E. Salas DH M. King SP — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) September 6, 2026

Tatis has seen a very odd season, with the slugger struggling throughout the first part of the year. The Padres started to worry about him at the plate, but Tatis put in the extra work behind the scenes, finally breaking through.

“It’s up there as one of the most impactful [games] he’s had as a Padre, for sure,” manager Craig Stammen said. “You look at how many runs he created and then how many runs he took away. That’s a pretty big number. They talk about plus-minus in the NBA and hockey. That was a big plus-minus game for Tatis tonight.”

Overall, Tatis has hit. 280 with 19 home runs and 7o RBIs, while posting an OPS of .791.

Tatis is a do-all player for the Padres, and they have relied heavily on his production. Once he started to get going, so did the team on the field.

“He feels like he has so many tools in his tool bag that he can find a way to create some havoc or take away runs — or do something good for the Padres in any aspect of the game,” Stammen said. “He can do that with his speed. He can do that with his defense. He can certainly do it with his bat.”

Can Padres Get Into Playoffs?

With the Padres fighting for their postseason lives, it could be tough to get in. But this group has a lot of talent on the roster, and they aren’t going to stop attempting.

San Diego is in the thick of the playoff race right now, and considering where they were a few months ago, the turnaround has been impressive. Given everything that this organization has been through this season, the Padres have a good shot at making the playoffs.

While the NL is loaded, the Padres look like a dangerous team on the field. And if they can get into the playoffs, anything can happen.