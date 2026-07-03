San Diego Padres Release Former Yankees Player During Dodgers Series

The San Diego Padres can not catch a break in MLB this past week. After being swept by the Chicago Cubs earlier this week, which included a romping 23-3 loss on Wednesday, things went from really bad to really really bad when the Padres blew a 6-0 lead in just four innings to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday evening. San Diego is now three games back of an NL Wild Card spot, and their chances of making the MLB playoffs are decreasing by the day. The bad news for the Padres? They still have to play the Dodgers three more times this weekend.

During the Dodgers series, the Padres did make a notable roster announcement, as they have decided to release a seven-year MLB veteran.

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San Diego Padres Release Pablo Reyes from Organization

According to Pablo Reyes’ transaction tracker on MLB.com, the San Diego Padres have released the MLB veteran from their organization. Reyes had not played a single game with the Padres, but has appeared in 257 total games in his MLB career.

MLBTR.com’s Darragh McDonald wrote (on 7/3):

“Reyes, 32, signed a minor league deal with the Padres in the offseason. He has been performing quite well and the Padres haven’t been getting a lot of production from their big league infield, so it’s possible that Reyes triggered a July 1st opt-out in his deal. He has appeared in 56 Triple-A games this year and stepped to the plate 258 times. He has a .310/.408/.491 line and 121 wRC+. He has gotten some help from a high .347 batting average on balls in play but his 13.6% walk rate and 14% strikeout rate are both much better than average.”

It’s sort of a weird transaction that the Padres decided to release him, considering the strong minor league numbers, but nevertheless, Pablo Reyes is now free to sign with any MLB team.

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Pablo Reyes’ MLB Career

Pablo Reyes, as noted, has played in parts of seven MLB seasons and has never been much of a hitter, but he’s been a decent utility player.

His late taste of MLB action came with the New York Yankees in 2025, where he received 31 at-bats and hit .194.

Over 500+ at-bats in his MLB career, Reyes holds a lifetime batting average of .245 with an OPS+ of 76, and has tallied a bWAR of -0.8 in his 257 games played. He’s hit just eight home runs and 26 total doubles over his MLB career. Reyes also has 135 total hits over seven seasons.

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