Why a Trade Works for Both Padres and White Sox

There is still plenty of time for teams to make up their minds and move before July 31’s MLB Trade Deadline. One of the top stars on the trade rumor mill is Chicago White Sox left fielder Luis Robert Jr. Of the several teams interested, the San Diego Padres are currently among the most frequent teams in the discussions.

There have been several trades between the Padres and the White Sox that have felt one-sided. The biggest example was in the 2016 trade that sent outfielder Fernando Tatis Jr. and pitcher Erik Johnson for veteran pitcher James Shields.

Now the Padres are in title-contending mode, and the White Sox are in a continuous rebuilding process. While a trade proposal between the Padres and the White Sox may be short-minded, it is a trade that both sides must feel good about.

What the Padres Get Out of the Trade

The San Diego Padres are in win-now mode, which means they need stability on offense and defense. There have been times when the Padres have looked bad in the outfield and could use more reliability at the plate. Jason Heyward has been bad at the plate this season with a batting average of .176 and an on-base percentage of .223.

Robert has been barely any better at the plate this season for the Chicago White Sox. In 55 games and 192 at-bats, Roberts has accounted for 34 hits, 24 runs, only five home runs, 20 RBIs, 24 walks, a batting average of .177, and an on-base percentage of .266. He had struck out 68 times before Wednesday’s game.

Robert is still 27 years old and has the potential to play similarly to his 2023 All-Star season. Robert has been growing frustrated over the last two seasons with the lack of direction.

There is a great chance that Robert will be more efficient at the plate, knowing he has a better chance of winning. The Padres would be investing a lot in Roberts to improve at the plate. At least Robert would instantly improve the Padres’ defense.

What the White Sox Get Out of the Trade

The Chicago White Sox have been attempting to rebuild and develop their roster to completion. After each failed season and some bad developments, the front office is forced to rebuild. Trading Robert means it is another failed opportunity to have him lead a talented team into the playoffs. It is time, however, for the White Sox and Robert to move on.

Robert is in the final three years of a six-year, $50 million deal. He will earn $20 million in each of the last two seasons. The White Sox could use that money on young, talented players and established veterans who aren’t expensive.

The White Sox’s front office has shown they don’t like to spend a lot of money on elite players. It was likely that the White Sox would have Robert go to free agency in 2028 or sooner. They might as well get something big in return in the trade with the San Diego Padres.

The Padres have a lot to offer the White Sox, just not in their farm system. One key immediate impact the White Sox can receive is right-handed relief pitcher Robert Sanchez and relief pitcher Adrian Morejon. The Padres could offer their top minor league stars in shortstop Leo De Vries or center Ethan Salas. If the Padres feel compelled to keep Sanchez and their young talent, they could trade one of their starting pitchers in Yu Darvish or Michael King.