Why is the Padres-Guardians Game Delayed Today? When will it Start?

The first pitch of Sunday afternoon’s matchup between the San Diego Padres and Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio, has been delayed due to inclement weather. The game was originally expected to start at 1:40 p.m. EDT.

MLB.com’s Tim Stebbins wrote on X: “First pitch for today’s Guardians game is starting in a weather delay.”

Padres-Guardians Weather Delay: Latest Updates On Weather And Expected Start Time

Here is the hourly forecast in Cleveland according to Weather.com:

1:00 p.m. EDT: Showers in the Vicinity

2:00 p.m. EDT: 73% Thunderstorms

3:00 p.m. EDT: 24% Mostly Cloudy

This post will be updated with the latest information on the delay.

San Diego Padres Lineup

Cleveland Guardians Lineup

San Diego Padres Starting Pitcher

Right-hander Casey Mize is scheduled to start for the Padres today. San Diego acquired him from the Detroit Tigers at the trade deadline.

Mize, 29, is 4-7 with a 3.38 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 92 strikeouts in 96 innings across 18 outings this year.

Cleveland Guardians Starting Pitcher

Right-hander Tanner Bibee is slated to start for the Guardians today.

Bibee, 27, is 4-12 with a 3.99 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 114 strikeouts in 144 1/3 innings across 25 appearances this season.

Padres-Guardians Series Tied 1-1

The Padres won the first game of the three-game set with the Guardians 7-5 on Friday.

The Guardians won the second matchup 6-1 on Saturday.