Why is the Padres-Guardians Game Delayed Today? When will it Start?

CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 27: A member of the Cleveland Guardians grounds crew helps pull the rain tarp during the third inning of the game between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field on September 27, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
The first pitch of Sunday afternoon’s matchup between the San Diego Padres and Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio, has been delayed due to inclement weather. The game was originally expected to start at 1:40 p.m. EDT.
Padres-Guardians Weather Delay: Latest Updates On Weather And Expected Start Time
GettyCLEVELAND, OHIO – AUGUST 25: The Cleveland Guardians grounds crew pulls the tarp onto the field for a rain delay during the top of the seventh inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Progressive Field on August 25, 2025 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
This post will be updated with the latest information on the delay.
San Diego Padres Lineup
GettyCLEVELAND, OHIO – AUGUST 14: Fernando Tatis Jr. #23 of the San Diego Padres celebrates after hitting a solo home run during the fifth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field on August 14, 2026, in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
GettyCLEVELAND, OHIO – AUGUST 15: José Ramírez #11 of the Cleveland Guardians hits an RBI sacrifice fly during the fifth inning against the San Diego Padres at Progressive Field on August 15, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
GettySAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 10: Casey Mize #32 of the San Diego Padres pitches against the Milwaukee Brewers during the first inning at Petco Park on August 10, 2026 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Right-hander Casey Mize is scheduled to start for the Padres today. San Diego acquired him from the Detroit Tigers at the trade deadline.
Mize, 29, is 4-7 with a 3.38 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 92 strikeouts in 96 innings across 18 outings this year.
Cleveland Guardians Starting Pitcher
GettyCLEVELAND, OHIO – AUGUST 05: Tanner Bibee #28 of the Cleveland Guardians throws a pitch during the first inning against the New York Mets at Progressive Field on August 05, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)
Right-hander Tanner Bibee is slated to start for the Guardians today.
Bibee, 27, is 4-12 with a 3.99 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 114 strikeouts in 144 1/3 innings across 25 appearances this season.
Padres-Guardians Series Tied 1-1
GettyCLEVELAND, OHIO – AUGUST 15: Catcher Freddy Fermin #54 of the San Diego Padres waits for the throw as Angel Genao #17 of the Cleveland Guardians scores during the second inning at Progressive Field on August 15, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
The Padres won the first game of the three-game set with the Guardians 7-5 on Friday.
The Guardians won the second matchup 6-1 on Saturday.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
Why is the Padres-Guardians Game Delayed Today? When will it Start?