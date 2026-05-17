Giants Get Major Casey Schmitt Boost After Heliot Ramos Injury

The San Francisco Giants came into Saturday’s game at Sutter Health Park needing a response. A three-game losing streak had stalled the momentum built during their strong stretch against the Dodgers, and with Heliot Ramos placed on the 10-day injured list earlier in the day with right quadriceps tightness, the lineup had a hole to fill.

Someone had to step up.

He did it twice.

Schmitt Carries the Giants

Casey Schmitt hit two home runs and drove in three runs to power San Francisco to a 6-4 victory over the Oakland Athletics, evening the series at 1-1.

Schmitt opened the scoring in his first at-bat, pulling a 3-2 sweeper over the left-field wall. He added a two-run blast off the right-field foul pole in the sixth off Luis Severino to push the lead to 5-0. It was the second multi-homer game of his career and came with Ramos freshly placed on the IL.

The Giants have now hit at least one home run in 11 of their last 12 games.

Luis Arraez stayed hot with two walks and two runs scored. Willy Adames had three hits and two RBIs but was thrown out twice on the basepaths, once at third and once trying to stretch a single into a double. Rafael Devers and Drew Gilbert each added two hits as San Francisco finished with 12 on the day.

McDonald Continues to Impress

Trevor McDonald continued his encouraging run of form on the mound. In just his third start of the season, the right-hander allowed one run over 6 2/3 innings, striking out five and walking just one. He handled a mini jam in the fourth and got through a two-on situation in the fifth without damage.

Logan Webb remains the ace of this staff and is expected back from the injured list within the next week. McDonald has given the Giants’ brass plenty to think about in the meantime.

Matt Gage closed it out with a clean ninth for his first career save.

Final Word for the Giants

Schmitt has been one of the Giants’ more reliable bats all season. Saturday was another example of what he is capable of.

With Ramos on the shelf, the opportunity is there. He made the most of it against the Athletics.

Sunday’s deciding game is next. The Giants will take that momentum into it.