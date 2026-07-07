San Francisco Giants’ $12 Million Infielder Named Most Likely All-Star To Be Traded

The San Francisco Giants have a handful of valuable players this season, but one has been sticking out the most.

Second baseman Luis Arraez has been a hot topic in trade rumors, and his stat sheet should be tempting for numerous ballclubs.

According to one insider, he is the most likely MLB All-Star to be traded.

Giants Hold Top Trade Chip Among MLB All-Stars

While discussing the upcoming trade deadline and who could find themselves being shipped out, Jon Heyman of the New York Post highlighted seven key players.

Among that group was, of course, Arraez, whom he is confident will be the No. 1 All-Star traded on that list.

“It’s got to be Arraez, and Arraez is having a great year,” said Heyman. “He’s hitting .326, [he’s] really improved defensively. The players voted him in; he definitely deserves it. He’s one of the bright spots with the Giants, along with Lee, Schmitt and Eldridge, so they do have a few bright spots…”

Heyman added, “But he’s [Arraez] a free agent after this year. He had trouble in free agency; he shouldn’t have trouble now. There are going to be teams that are interested; it depends on injuries, need, different things like that. Tampa potentially could use a second baseman, so that to me is a fit. But he should be traded.”

Among the All-Stars, Luis Arraez is the most likely to be traded. Wacha and Chapman have a reasonable chance to be traded. Buxton, Ryan, Webb and Goodman all should probably be considered long shots to go for now https://t.co/ElaC9SJsL1 — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) July 7, 2026

The other names to be listed by Heyman included outfielder Byron Buxton, southpaw Ardolis Chapman, catcher Hunter Goodman, and right-handers Joe Ryan, Michael Wacha and Logan Webb.

Luis Arraez Is Thriving This Season

Arraez is now in his eighth year playing in the Major Leagues.

However, this is only his first season playing with the San Francisco franchise.

The 29-year-old infielder made his MLB debut back in May 2019 with the Minnesota Twins.

He remained with the Twins for four seasons before being shipped out to the Miami Marlins.

But in May 2024, the Marlins traded him to the San Diego Padres in exchange for Dillon Head, Woo-Suk Go, Nathan Martorella and Jakob Marsee.

Arraez spent two years with the Padres, but in February 2026, he signed with the Giants as a free agent.

As mentioned, this was only a one-year, $12 million deal — he is now approaching free agency.

At the time of this writing, Arraez is slashing .325/.362/.459 with a .821 OPS and four homers through 85 games.

He has posted 19 doubles, seven triples and 33 RBIs this year.

Where the Giants Stand

On Monday, San Francisco ripped out a jaw-dropping 10-1 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays.

There are two more games left of the three-game set at Oracle Park.

The next clash is on the board for Tuesday, July 7, at 9:45 p.m. ET.

Looking at the National League West standings, the Giants are second-to-last in the division.

They own an overall record of 38-52, placing them just above the Colorado Rockies at 37-55.

San Francisco ranks toward the bottom of the standings across all of baseball, which made their stunning upset all the more impressive.

Arraez has been the silver lining for the organization this year, and it’s unlikely that he will slow down anytime soon.