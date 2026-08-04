Giants’ Jung Hoo Lee Sends Strong Message After Team Trades Six Players

The San Francisco Giants entered Monday’s game against the Texas Rangers with just 25 players available after six players moved in five separate trades over the weekend. None of that mattered against a sloppy Rangers team that extended its own losing streak to six games.

San Francisco won 5-1 at Globe Life Field, backed by a strong outing from Logan Webb and a two-homer night from Jung Hoo Lee, snapping a three-game losing streak of their own.

Webb Delivers His Best Start in Weeks

Webb struck out a season-high eight batters and posted his first scoreless outing since June, scattering five hits and walking just one over his full start. The win pushed his record back to .500 and marked the seventh victory of his season.

The outing also carried personal significance as Webb’s 200th career major league appearance. Across those 200 games, he now holds a career 3.42 ERA with 77 total wins.

Jung Hoo Lee Powers the Offense

Lee went 3-for-4 with two solo home runs and a stolen base. It was his second multi-homer game of the 2026 season. It was also just the second of his MLB career, the first coming against the New York Yankees back in April 2025.

He connected in the third inning on an 83 mph splitter from Rangers starter Cal Quantrill, sending it over the right-center field wall for his seventh home run of the season. Lee added a single in the fifth inning. He then stole second base for his eighth steal of the year. He capped the night in the eighth inning with a 385-foot blast off reliever Peyton Gray, extending San Francisco’s lead. That homer pushed his season total to eight, matching his full output from last year.

Lee spent time before the game adjusting to the unfamiliar dimensions of Globe Life Field’s right field, one of the few parks he hadn’t previously played in. The preparation paid off. He also turned in a strong defensive performance to go with his night at the plate.

Giants Reshape Roster After Deadline Moves

San Francisco called up four players from Triple-A following the trade deadline and reinstated Buddy Kennedy, who was claimed off waivers over the weekend. Nate Furman made his first career start out of the leadoff spot, going 0-for-4 with a walk in his debut.

Manager Tony Vitello now faces roster gaps across multiple positions. Osleivis Basabe started at second base Monday, with Basabe and Furman expected to share early opportunities at the plate appearances left open by the Luis Arraez trade. Blade Tidwell is set to start Tuesday, with Adrian Houser likely filling the rotation the following day.

The bullpen took a hit as well, losing both Caleb Kilian and Erik Miller, the latter having recently emerged as San Francisco’s closer. Without them, Keaton Winn and Sam Hentges bridged the game to Tristan Beck, who allowed a solo homer and put a runner on before Reiver Sanmartin closed things out.

Final Word for the Giants

A short-handed roster didn’t slow down San Francisco on Monday. Webb’s return to form and Lee’s power at the plate carried a team still adjusting to its new personnel.

It was a solid response to a hectic few days.