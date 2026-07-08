Giants’ Logan Webb Takes on Blue Jays Today Despite Ugly Career 9.00 ERA

Giants ace Logan Webb takes the mound against the Blue Jays looking to overcome one of the most unusual trends of his career, namely a 9.00 ERA in three starts versus Toronto.

San Francisco’s ace has excelled against almost every opponent, but the Blue Jays have consistently been a thorn in his side heading into Wednesday’s interleague series finale.

San Francisco won Monday’s series opener 10-1. Toronto answered with a 9-3 triumph Tuesday. Wednesday’s matinee finale at Oracle Park decides the series, but Webb’s own track record against this American League opponent doesn’t bode well for him, or the Giants.

Logan Webb’s Toronto Problem

Webb is 0-3 in those three career starts against the Blue Jays, with a 9.00 ERA over just 16 innings. Toronto has hung 27 hits on him in that stretch, a rate that dwarfs what he allows against every other American League club he’s faced with any regularity.

His most recent meeting with Toronto, in 2025, ended in a loss after he allowed four earned runs on 11 hits over six innings. Two years before that, Webb gave up a season-high seven runs in a 10-6 defeat, undone by a three-run homer off the bat of Ernie Clement.

“Stuff was going well, and then I got mad after the Schneider base hit,” Webb said, as quoted by MLB.com’s Maria Guardado. “I kind of just let it snowball after that.”

Webb enters as San Francisco’s unquestioned staff ace and a first-half All-Star, but he’s coming off the worst start of his season, lasting a mere three innings while surrendering 11 hits and seven earned runs against Colorado last Friday, a collapse that snapped a five-start stretch in June so dominant it earned him National League Pitcher of the Month honors.

An Ace Trying to Find His Footing

Standing across from him is Dylan Cease, an All-Star at 5-4 with a 2.79 ERA and 137 strikeouts, making Wednesday’s series finale a marquee pitchers’ duel. Toronto is favored, and the betting market projects another high-scoring affair, continuing a trend in which the first two games of this series combined for 20 runs.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and George Springer remain the two names Webb has to navigate most cautiously in Toronto’s order. Webb’s sinker-changeup combination and ground-ball rates have made him one of the National League’s most reliable arms this season, but that profile has done little to slow the Blue Jays specifically.

Oracle Park has generally worked in Webb’s favor, with lower ERAs and sharper command at home than on the road. That cushion hasn’t extended to Toronto, whose past visits have produced some of his worst lines regardless of ballpark. San Francisco’s bullpen is thin enough that the club needs Webb to work deep, ideally five or six innings, rather than lean on relievers already carrying a heavy load over the past 10 games.

San Francisco sits at 38-53, 11½ games out of a playoff position. A strong final impression before the All-Star break would count for something. Webb, then, will try to finally beat the one team that has owned him for three starts running.