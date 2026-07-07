Toronto Blue Jays’ John Schneider Drops Blunt Quote After Loss To Giants

The Toronto Blue Jays continued their rough stretch with an embarrassing 10-1 loss against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park on Monday night.

Toronto right-hander Kevin Gausman struggled, allowing seven runs on five hits and five walks over 5 1/3 innings. However, it wasn’t all his fault, as only four of those seven runs were earned as Toronto made three errors in the game. The offense scoring just one run on three hits is also a major concern for the Blue Jays.

Toronto Blue Jays’ John Schneider Did Not Hold Back

“We sucked today,” Blue Jays manager John Schneider told reporters, including MLB.com’s Keegan Mastheson, after the game. “Plain and simple, start to finish.”

The Blue Jays have been outscored 25-1 over the past three games. According to StatsCentre, the team set the franchise record for fewest hits during a three-game stretch with seven.

If the Blue Jays were having a good season overall, it’d be easy to dismiss the past three games as a fluke. However, the team is now 42-49 on the season, trailing the AL East-leading Tampa Bay Rays by 11 1/2 games and the third AL Wild Card spot by 3 1/2 games.

Lucky for Toronto, the club is still in the playoff race due to how weak the American League has been so far in 2026. But if the Blue Jays don’t turn things around fast, they may be forced to sell ahead of the Aug. 3 trade deadline.

Blue Jays’ Season Has Been A Struggle

The Blue Jays’ rough season has been a major disappointment for a team that was two outs away from a World Series victory last fall. The team has dealt with injuries to stars such as George Springer and Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who declined to participate in the All-Star Game because of a back injury after being voted in as the AL’s starting first baseman.

However, Toronto may just be much worse than previously expected. The Blue Jays have a -51 run differential. Only the Athletics (-72), Kansas City Royals (-71) and Los Angeles Angels (-58) have worse run differentials in the AL.

The bottom line is that almost every Blue Jays position player besides Ernie Clement, Kazuma Okamoto and Daulton Varsho is underperforming this year.

As for the starting pitching, Gausman had been decent (4.19 ERA, 101 innings) before Monday’s disaster, and Dylan Cease (2.79 ERA, 90 1/3 innings) and Trey Yesavage (3.31 ERA, 73 1/3 innings) have been outstanding. However, the club hasn’t gotten much production from the other two spots in the rotation. The bullpen has been solid, ranking eighth among all 30 MLB teams in ERA (3.76) as of Monday morning.

It’s clear what the Blue Jays need to do to save their season: improve offensively.

Game 2 of the three-game series between the Blue Jays and the Giants at Oracle Park in San Francisco is scheduled to begin at 9:45 p.m. EDT on Tuesday. The Blue Jays’ starting pitcher is still listed as TBD, while right-hander Trevor McDonald (3-6, 4.42 ERA, 50 strikeouts, 57 innings) is expected to make the start on the mound for the Giants. Fans can watch the game on Sportsnet and NBCS Bay Area.