New York Mets Announce Bo Bichette Change Before Phillies Series Finale

The New York Mets are currently taking on the Philadelphia Phillies in a three-game weekend series. The series is tied 1-1, and the rubber match will be Sunday Night Baseball.

It will be a tough task for Mets hitters, who will be facing Phillies’ ace Zack Wheeler (6-1, 2.01 ERA, 62 SO). New York will send David Peterson to the mound in the series finale (3-5, 5.91 ERA, 58 SO).

Before the series finale against the Phillies, the Mets announced their lineup, which features a notable change involving Bo Bichette.

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Bo Bichette Back at Shortstop vs. Phillies

UnderdogMLB, as they always do, revealed the Mets lineup against the Phillies:

Mets 6/21: C. Benge RF B. Bichette SS J. Soto LF J. Young 1B A. Ewing CF M. Semien 2B B. Baty 3B F. Alvarez DH L. Torrens C D. Peterson SP

Some notables: Bo Bichette is back playing shortstop after playing third on Saturday. Jared Young gets the start in cleanup with the right-handed Wheeler starting, and Brett Baty is at third base on Sunday evening.

For Bo Bichette, after such a poor start to the season, he’s arguably been the Mets’ hottest hitter over the last month. However, don’t get too attached yet, Mets fans, as Bichette aims to opt out of his contract after the season ends, according to reports from MLB insiders.

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Bo Bichette This Season

Bo Bichette is a 2X MLB All-Star who previously played seven seasons with the Toronto Blue Jays before joining the New York Mets this winter.

Over 76 games and 307 at-bats (leads MLB), Bo Bichette is batting .251 with eight home runs, 11 doubles, 42 RBI, and an OPS of .667.

Over his 8-year MLB career, Bichette has a .290 batting average, 119 home runs, and a lifetime OPS of .793.

The New York Mets are currently 34-42, and in fifth place in the NL East. They are 14.0 games back of the Atlanta Braves for first place, but if New York can creep a little closer to .500, a playoff push might be in play for the team from Queens.

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