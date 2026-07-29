San Francisco Giants Promote 25-Year-Old Infielder During Brewers Series

The San Francisco Giants are currently taking on the Milwaukee Brewers (at home). SF won 3-0 over the Brewers on Monday to improve to 45-61.

It hasn’t been the season anyone in the Giants organization has hoped for, but over the last two months, it’s a good chance to see what the future holds and what young players can bring to the table. Basically, what I mean is roster transactions don’t stop, and during the Brewers series, the Giants are promoting a 25-year-old infielder in the latest transaction.

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Giants Promoting Osleivis Basabe to MLB Team

Per his MLB.com transactions log, Osleivis Basabe has had his contract selected by the Giants and will join the team during their series with the Brewers.

The corresponding move is Casey Schmitt going to the 10-day IL, which is the very concerning news, as Schmitt will miss the rest of the season with a torn meniscus.

MLB.com wrote (on July 28):

“San Francisco Giants selected the contract of SS Osleivis Basabe from Sacramento River Cats.”

Osleivis Basabe is batting .268 over 75 games with AAA Sacramento this season.

He has not made his season debut yet and spent a brief stint with the Tampa Bay Rays in 2023.

Basabe played 31 games with the Rays in ’23, and he batted .218 over 87 at-bats.

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More on Casey Schmitt Injury:

Case Schmitt had been enjoying a breakout campaign for the San Francisco Giants, and this meniscus injury definitely throws a wrench in things.

MLBTR.com’s Anthony Franco wrote (about the Schmitt injury):

“It halts and perhaps ends a breakout season for the fourth-year utilityman. Schmitt has a career-best .271/.301/.483 batting line with 21 home runs across 409 plate appearances. He’s an aggressive hitter who is never likely to run especially high on-base marks, but he was swinging harder and hitting more fly balls to tap into his power. Although Schmitt’s bat had cooled following an excellent first two months, he has been one of San Francisco’s better all-around position players.”

Since the Giants are almost guranteed going to be sellers over the next week, it also ends the possibility of San Francisco being able to move him for a piece of the future.

Franco also wrote about Osleivis Basabe’s place on the roster:

“The 25-year-old Basabe is up as a utility piece for the first time in three seasons. His big league experience consists of 31 games for the 2023 Rays, for whom he hit .218/.277/.310 with one home run. Basabe’s athleticism once made him a well-regarded prospect in the Tampa Bay system. His bat stalled in the upper minors and the Giants picked him up in a DFA trade over the 2024-25 offseason.”

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