Giants’ Tony Vitello Drops Honest Quote After Chaotic Win Over Brewers

TThe San Francisco Giants had lost two straight to the Brewers by a combined score of 24-5. It was the kind of series that defines a bad season. The kind that makes a long summer feel even longer.

They responded. Logan Webb was masterful in a 1-0 win on Wednesday, carrying a no-hit bid deep into the game. Thursday’s finale could not have been more different. Twelve runs. Twenty hits. Seven multi-hit performances. A bullpen that nearly gave it all back.

San Francisco left Wisconsin with a series split. Getting there was anything but clean.

Giants’ Offense Finally Shows Up

The Giants’ lineup had been dormant for most of the week. Thursday, it woke up in a hurry. Seven hitters recorded multi-hit games, with Jung Hoo Lee going 4-for-5 with a double and an RBI and Bryce Eldridge adding three hits of his own. Casey Schmitt got things started early with a solo home run in the first inning that barely cleared the wall.

The defining blow came in the seventh. With San Francisco leading 6-3, backup catcher Eric Haase launched a grand slam that pushed the lead to 10-3 and looked to put the game well out of reach. The Giants took a 12-3 advantage into the bottom of the seventh.

Manager Tony Vitello credited the group collectively after the game, pointing to both the offense and the defense as the reason San Francisco survived.

“The whole group was great,” Giants manager Tony Vitello told reporters postgame. “The only way you win a game like that is as electric as they were, and then you probably needed to sprinkle in some good defense, too, which there were several good defensive plays.”

One defensive play in particular stood out. Outfielder Drew Gilbert robbed Andrew Vaughn of a two-run home run in the bottom of the seventh, a moment that looked routine until it absolutely wasn’t.

The Bullpen Almost Gave It Away

A nine-run lead heading into the final three innings should be safe. The Giants made it interesting.

Starter Adrian Houser exited after four-plus innings, and the bullpen took over with the offense firmly in control. Newly promoted reliever Wilkin Ramos entered the ninth with a six-run lead and immediately surrendered two hits and two walks before being pulled. Caleb Killian inherited bases loaded with one out and a five-run cushion.

Milwaukee scored twice to make it 12-9. Then David Hamilton drove one to center that looked like it had a chance. Giants center fielder Jonah Cox tracked it down at the wall to end the game.

Haase described the tension of watching that final out from the dugout, admitting he was holding his breath as the ball carried toward the warning track.

Vitello acknowledged the walks were a problem. Eight free passes in a game you nearly give away will do that. The offense covered for it. Barely.

Final Word for the Giants

San Francisco is 25-38 and still searching for consistency. A series split in Milwaukee after getting blown out twice to open the week is not a turnaround. It is a reminder that this roster has more in it than the record suggests.

Webb was brilliant on Wednesday. The offense was electric on Thursday. The bullpen gave everyone a scare.

That is the Giants in 2026. Messy, unpredictable, and occasionally capable of something worth watching.