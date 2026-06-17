Seattle Mariners Face Fresh Injury Concerns as AL West Race Tightens

Despite the recent reinstatement of two key players, injuries continue to pile up for the Seattle Mariners as the 2026 season rolls on. While Seattle currently sits atop the American League West standings, their cushion is shrinking, and with the Athletics trailing by just a half-game the pressure in the division continues to increase.

Mariners Injury Updates

Just three hours before the Mariners opened their series against Boston, Adam Jude of The Seattle Times shared several concerning updates. In multiple posts on X, he offered news regarding Seattle’s growing injury concerns.

According to Jude, Seattle Mariners General Manager Justin Hollander addressed the status of multiple players currently dealing with health issues.

The first update involved first baseman Josh Naylor. He was ruled out of tonight’s game as he is currently managing both wrist and shin issues.

The update on Naylor comes just two weeks after the 28-year-old exited a Monday night game against the New York Mets due to back spasms. At the time, the concern seemed minor, but with additional injuries surfacing, questions arise about the first baseman’s status moving forward.

The second major update focused on outfielder Randy Arozarena, who is currently undergoing an MRI on his hamstring. Reports suggest he could miss multiple days as they evaluate the severity of his injury. Arozarena exited during the third inning against the Washington Nationals on June 13, during which his left hamstring tightened up as he looked to beat out an infield single.

The most recent update from Jude centered on outfielder Luke Raley, who was apparently left off of the lineup due to “last-minute back tightness,” which seemed to have flared up this afternoon.

Speaking about the mounting injuries, Hollander reportedly summed up the situation with a blunt response.

Hollander: “I’ve never seen anything quite like this on the position player side.” https://t.co/KNMtZTxmBa — Adam Jude (@A_Jude) June 16, 2026

“I’ve never seen anything quite like this on the position player side,” Hollander said.

More Seattle News

In other Mariners news, the club is returning to its piggyback pitching approach. A move Hollander described as a “unanimous” decision supported by all six starters. That includes Logan Gilbert, George Kirby, Bryan Woo, Bryce Miller, Luis Castillo, and Emerson Hancock. The strategy limits individual starters workloads, and reflects Seattle’s ongoing effort to preserve health.

Although Cal Raleigh and J.P. Crawford are both returning to action, Arozarena’s absence suddenly leaves questions surrounding the outfield. Seattle’s lineup already features some notable changes, as Crawford’s return comes at a new position. He is set to make his first start at third base, with Colt Emerson holding on to shortstop. Meanwhile, Miles Mastrobuoni is prepping to take over for Naylor at first.

The remainder of the lineup incudes Colt Emerson at shortstop and Victor Robles in left field. Cole Young will be at second base, while Rob Refsnyder serves as designated hitter. Meanwhile, Dominic Canzone will be in right field, and Julio Rodriguez in center field. Raleigh returns to the plate while Logan Gilbert gets the ball as Seattle’s opening pitcher.

While injuries continue reshaping the roster, the Mariners will have to rely on versatility, teamwork, and depth to maintain their narrow lead in the AL West. First pitch against the Orioles is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. PT at T-Mobile Park.