Seattle Mariners Suddenly Dismiss Several Coaches After Postseason Elimination

The Seattle Mariners have announced a massive coaching staff shakeup following their postseason elimination.

According to the organization, four members of the staff have now been dismissed.

Who Did the Seattle Mariners Cut Ties With?

As revealed by the franchise, president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto and general manager Justin Hollander have dismissed bench coach Manny Acta, infield coach Perry Hill, hitting coach Kevin Seitzer and first base coach Eric Young Jr.

They will not return for the 2027 season.

As Dipoto stated, “I will always have the utmost respect and appreciation for these men, each of whom made meaningful contributions to our team. After much reflection, we have determined that significant changes are required as we look toward 2027 and beyond.”

This news comes just a few short days after the Mariners were officially eliminated from postseason contention.

Once their grim fate was decided, 29-year-old catcher Cal Raleigh stated, per Daniel Kramer of MLB.com, “We definitely didn’t deserve to make the playoffs. Just a frustrating year in general, and a lot of areas to improve in. And yeah, it ultimately sucks because you failed. But yeah, we’ve got to accept it and try to right the ship.”

Reshaping their coaching staff is one step in the right direction, but the work isn’t done here.

Seattle Mariners Watch the Postseason From the Sidelines

To date, Seattle is the only MLB team never to appear in a World Series.

That heartbreaking record will continue for another year.

The Mariners wrapped up the 2026 campaign with a 76-86 overall record. They were edged out in the American League West standings by the Texas Rangers (80-82) and the Houston Astros (81-81).