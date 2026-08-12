Houston Astros Announce Demotion of 6-Year MLB Veteran During Giants Series

The Houston Astros are currently out west to face off with the San Francisco Giants in a 3-game set.

Houston picked up a clutch, exciting victory on Monday night to preserve a slight lead in the AL West.

During the Giants series, the Astros continue to make roster moves, and a recent transaction they made includes activating a recently claimed player and sending 6-year veteran Jake Meyers down to the minors.

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Astros Option Jake Meyers, Activate Nelson Velazquez

To make space in the outfield for recently activated player Nelson Velazquez, Jake Meyers was optioned to AAA Sugar Land on Tuesday.

He has been optioned several times this season.

Nelson Velazquez was claimed off waivers from the St. Louis Cardinals on August 10.

Meyers, 30, has played in parts of six MLB seasons, all with the Houston Astros. In 2026, he’s batting .213 over 141 at-bats with three home runs, 15 runs scored, 11 RBI, and an OPS+ of 68.

CBSSport.com’s RotoWire staff wrote (on 8/11):

“With Nelson Velazquez joining Houston, Meyers is the odd man out in the outfield mix. After hitting .292 with a .727 OPS in 2025, Meyers has appeared in 54 games with the Astros this season but has slashed an ugly .213/.268/.326 with three homers, 11 RBI, 15 runs scored, one stolen base and a 10:31 BB:K across 153 plate appearances.”

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Taking a Glance at Jake Meyers MLB Career

Jake Meyers has been with the Astros for six seasons, so he helped lead the team to a 2022 World Series victory.

He’s always been a defense-first outfielder, but Meyers has had some flashes with the bat in his hand; in 2026, that hasn’t been the case.

Across 1550 at-bats in his career, Jake Meyers holds a career batting average of .241 with 36 home runs, 172 RBI, and a career OPS of .671.

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