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Detroit Tigers Announce Kevin McGonigle Decision Before Pirates Game

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Cleveland Guardians v Detroit Tigers
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DETROIT, MICHIGAN - AUGUST 13: Kevin McGonigle #7 of the Detroit Tigers can't field the throw to second during a second inning steal by Chase DeLauter #24 of the Cleveland Guardians at Comerica Park on August 13, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

After being swept by the Chicago White Sox over the weekend, the Detroit Tigers will look to put that sour taste behind them in a new MLB series against the Pittsburgh Pirates this week (on the road).

Overall, Detroit is 60-64, and the recent sweep by the White Sox killed off some momentum that the Tigers had.

However, there is still plenty of time to get back into the AL Central divisional race.

Before the Pirates game (and series) on Monday, the Tigers revealed their lineup, which featured a notable Kevin McGonigle decision.

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Kevin McGonigle Batting 2nd, Playing 3rd Base on Monday

Cleveland Guardians v Detroit Tigers

GettyDETROIT, MICHIGAN – AUGUST 11: Kevin McGonigle #7 of the Detroit Tigers hits a two run double in the fifth inning in front of Patrick Bailey #16 of the Cleveland Guardians at Comerica Park on August 11, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

For the series opener on Monday, Kevin McGonigle is batting second and playing third base.

During Sunday’s series finale against the White Sox, McGonigle was in the same spot in the Tigers’ batting order, and overall, Detroit’s lineup on Monday looks very similar to Sunday

Here is the full batting order, per @UnderdogMLB:

Tigers 8/17: “G. Torres DH K. McGonigle 3B D. Dingler C C. Keith 1B Z. McKinstry RF H. Lee 2B B. Callahan LF M. Clark CF J. Báez SS F. Valdez SP”

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Taking a Look At Kevin McGonigle This Season

Cleveland Guardians v Detroit Tigers

GettyDETROIT, MICHIGAN – AUGUST 11: Kevin McGonigle #7 of the Detroit Tigers hits a two run double in the fifth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Comerica Park on August 11, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Kevin McGonigle didn’t have the best series against the White Sox, but he’s still putting together a phenomenal rookie campaign.

Over 120 games played, McGonigle’s 5.7 bWAR leads the AL, and he’s batting .281 over 459 at-bats.

McGonigle has also added 21 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs, 80 runs, 129 hits, and an OPS+ of 124.

He should be considered the frontrunner for American League Rookie of the Year.

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TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

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Detroit Tigers Announce Kevin McGonigle Decision Before Pirates Game

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