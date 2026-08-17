Detroit Tigers Announce Kevin McGonigle Decision Before Pirates Game

After being swept by the Chicago White Sox over the weekend, the Detroit Tigers will look to put that sour taste behind them in a new MLB series against the Pittsburgh Pirates this week (on the road).

Overall, Detroit is 60-64, and the recent sweep by the White Sox killed off some momentum that the Tigers had.

However, there is still plenty of time to get back into the AL Central divisional race.

Before the Pirates game (and series) on Monday, the Tigers revealed their lineup, which featured a notable Kevin McGonigle decision.

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Kevin McGonigle Batting 2nd, Playing 3rd Base on Monday

For the series opener on Monday, Kevin McGonigle is batting second and playing third base.

During Sunday’s series finale against the White Sox, McGonigle was in the same spot in the Tigers’ batting order, and overall, Detroit’s lineup on Monday looks very similar to Sunday

Here is the full batting order, per @UnderdogMLB:

Tigers 8/17: “G. Torres DH K. McGonigle 3B D. Dingler C C. Keith 1B Z. McKinstry RF H. Lee 2B B. Callahan LF M. Clark CF J. Báez SS F. Valdez SP”

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Taking a Look At Kevin McGonigle This Season

Kevin McGonigle didn’t have the best series against the White Sox, but he’s still putting together a phenomenal rookie campaign.

Over 120 games played, McGonigle’s 5.7 bWAR leads the AL, and he’s batting .281 over 459 at-bats.

McGonigle has also added 21 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs, 80 runs, 129 hits, and an OPS+ of 124.

He should be considered the frontrunner for American League Rookie of the Year.

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