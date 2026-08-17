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Atlanta Braves Announce Surprising Mauricio Dubon Decision Before Twins Series

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New York Mets v Atlanta Braves
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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 12: Jared Young #29 of the New York Mets is tagged out at second by Mauricio Dubon #14 of the Atlanta Braves during the fifth inning at Truist Park on August 12, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

The Atlanta Braves are opening a new MLB series on Monday.

After dropping their weekend series to the Arizona Diamondbacks, the Braves are headed on the road to face the Minnesota Twins.

Before the Twins series began on Monday, Atlanta revealed their lineup for the series opener, and it features a surprising Mauricio Dubon decision.

Mauricio Dubon Batting Fifth in Series Opener

Arizona Diamondbacks v Atlanta Braves

GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – AUGUST 14: Mauricio Dubón #14 of the Atlanta Braves can’t beat the tag at second base by Ildemaro Vargas #6 of the Arizona Diamondbacks in the eighth inning of a game at Truist Park on August 14, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Edward M. Pio Roda/Getty Images)

After a day off on Sunday, Dubon is back in the Atlanta Braves batting order on Monday, batting fifth and playing left field.

Here is the full batting order for the Atlanta Braves on 8/17, per @UnderdogMLB:

Braves 8/17: “D. Baldwin C R. Acuña Jr. DH M. Olson 1B M. Harris II CF M. Dubón LF O. Albies 2B M. Yastrzemski RF A. Riley 3B J. Jarvis SS M. Pérez SP”

Some notable changes from the lineup drop include Drake Baldwin catching for the series opener, while Ronald Acuña Jr. is the DH today, and Jim Jarvis is back at shortstop. Austin Riley bats eighth on Monday, and there aren’t many other changes to this Braves order compared to Sunday.

TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

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Atlanta Braves Announce Surprising Mauricio Dubon Decision Before Twins Series

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