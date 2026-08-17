Atlanta Braves Announce Surprising Mauricio Dubon Decision Before Twins Series

The Atlanta Braves are opening a new MLB series on Monday.

After dropping their weekend series to the Arizona Diamondbacks, the Braves are headed on the road to face the Minnesota Twins.

Before the Twins series began on Monday, Atlanta revealed their lineup for the series opener, and it features a surprising Mauricio Dubon decision.

Mauricio Dubon Batting Fifth in Series Opener

After a day off on Sunday, Dubon is back in the Atlanta Braves batting order on Monday, batting fifth and playing left field.

Here is the full batting order for the Atlanta Braves on 8/17, per @UnderdogMLB:

Braves 8/17: “D. Baldwin C R. Acuña Jr. DH M. Olson 1B M. Harris II CF M. Dubón LF O. Albies 2B M. Yastrzemski RF A. Riley 3B J. Jarvis SS M. Pérez SP”

Some notable changes from the lineup drop include Drake Baldwin catching for the series opener, while Ronald Acuña Jr. is the DH today, and Jim Jarvis is back at shortstop. Austin Riley bats eighth on Monday, and there aren’t many other changes to this Braves order compared to Sunday.