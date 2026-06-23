St. Louis Cardinals Trade 3-Year Player to Rays Amidst Diamondbacks Series

The St. Louis Cardinals have announced that they’re trading RHP Chris Roycroft to the Tampa Bay Rays for cash considerations or a player to be named later.

Roycroft, 29, is an Illinois native who hasn’t enjoyed much success in MLB.

His best season came as a rookie in 2024. He held a 4.19 ERA through 34.1 innings.

However, since his introductory campaign, Roycroft has regressed mightily.

This season, the right-hander posted a 15.19 ERA through 5.1 innings of work. He was consequently designated for assignment.

Rather than cut him outright, the Cardinals are flipping Roycroft to the Tampa Bay Rays in exchange for cash considerations or a player to be named later.

Roycroft has always had MLB stuff. His sinker sits in the upper 90s, and he’s got a slider to pair. Unfortunately, the six-foot-eight righty couldn’t find a way to cut down MLB hitters.

With this move, the Cardinals continue their merry-go-round in the bullpen. Fortunately, fans in St. Louis are more than happy with the team’s results.

Social Media Reacts to St. Louis Cardinals

Here’s what people are saying:

Dani Wexelman: “Per Cardinals PR. The St. Louis Cardinals have traded RHP Chris Roycroft to the Tampa Bay Rays for a Player to Be Named Later or Cash Considerations.”

Derick Goold: “Chris Roycroft traded to Tampa Bay for cash or PTBNL. #STLCards.”

Rays Metrics: “Rays acquire RP Chris Roycroft (29) from STL. He’s 6’8” but drops down to a low slot to get big extension. His main weapon is a mid-90s sinker with +drop. Huge groundball generator. Also has a 4-seam and flashed a couple of breaking ball shapes over the years. 1 option remaining.”

John Denton: “The #STLCards have traded RHP Chris Roycroft to the #Rays for a player to be named later or future cash considerations, per the club.”

St. Louis Cardinals: “We have traded RHP Chris Roycroft to the Tampa Bay Rays in exchange for a player to be named later or future cash considerations.”

Jeff Jones: “Cardinals say they’ve traded Chris Roycroft out of DFA limbo to the Rays for a PTBNL or cash.”

@TBRaysCentral: “The Rays have acquired RHP Chris Roycroft from the Cardinals for a player to be named later or cash. They have DFA’d catcher Dom Keegan to make room on the 40-man roster.”

@RaysPR: “The Tampa Bay Rays have acquired RHP Chris Roycroft from the St. Louis Cardinals in exchange for a player to be named later or cash considerations and optioned him to Triple-A Durham. To make room on the 40-man roster, C Dom Keegan has been designated for assignment.”

The Cardinals Right Now

St. Louis just took game one of a series against the Diamondbacks by a score of 3-2.

Additionally, the Cardinals hold the top spot in the NL Wild Card rankings.

President of Baseball Operations, Chaim Bloom, has ushered talent in and out all season. This move is no different.

With a record of 42-34, the roster moves have surely paid off.

St. Louis will face off with the D-backs again today, June 23rd.

Kyle Leahy will get the start against surging veteran Eduardo Rodriguez as St. Louis looks to take a commanding lead in the series.