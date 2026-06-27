Cardinals Must Consider Promoting 24-Year-Old Reliever With Wicked Changeup

The St. Louis Cardinals have had a bullpen problem all season–and Luis Gastelum might be the answer.

Gastelum, 24, is MLB Pipeline’s 21st-ranked prospect in the Cardinals system.

So far this season, all he’s done is shove. His ERA through 40.1 innings in Triple-A Memphis sits at 2.45, and he’s striking out 9.8 batters per nine innings.

In reference to his player archetype, MLB Pipeline wrote: “Gastelum’s success to this point stems from one pitch: his low-80s changeup. It’s a mesmerizing offering with negative induced vertical break and plenty of armside run. It practically works like a left-handed breaking ball, but instead emerges from the 6-foot-2 right-hander’s low three-quarters delivery. Because of that action, the cambio was even more effective against righties than lefties last year, with a 64 percent whiff rate against same-side bats. (Not that lefties fared that much better.) Gastelum can throw a mid-90s fastball, but with ordinary movement, it only works to set up his beast of a change. He’ll occasionally work in a mid-80s sweeper too for something with big gloveside movement.”

Mostly known for his alien-like changeup, the right-hander has worked his way into the Cardinals’ conversation.

With the recent backtracking of early-season studs JoJo Romero and Riley O’Brien, the Redbird bullpen is suddenly very thin. For them to get back on track, they’ll need production from someone out of the ordinary group, and Gastelum could fit the bill.

Fans in St. Louis are sure ready for one change or another.

Social Media Reacts to Cardinals Bullpen

Here’s what people are saying:

Ray Mileur: “Luis Gastelum is doing everything he can to make the #STLCards sit up and take notice. The 24-year-old right-hander has now put together a 19-inning scoreless streak at Triple-A Memphis, with a ridiculous 25:2 K:BB over that stretch. That is not just getting outs. That is dominance. Even with one rough outing back in mid-May, Gastelum still owns a 2.45 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 44:14 K:BB over 40.1 innings for Memphis. He is not going to light up the radar gun, sitting mostly low-90s with the fastball, but the changeup is the weapon. It has helped him post a 31.2% strikeout rate in the minors. The only real hurdle is the 40-man roster. But at some point, performance has to matter. Gastelum, (CC No.25), (MLB No. 21), is not just knocking on the clubhouse door, he’s looking for his locker.”

Jeff Jones: “The Cardinals had a solid scoring opportunity in the seventh and couldn’t cash it, and the bullpen couldn’t hold the Marlins in the eighth and ninth. Both starters pitched great, and mostly no one got too wet. Night game tomorrow.”

Just Baseball: “The St. Louis Cardinals have been in search of a young arm to solidify their next rotation – and they may have it in Michael McGreevy. Our @byajstone has more on McGreevy becoming a key piece in St. Louis.”

Chris Patton: “June swoon for the Cardinals because they won’t do a thing about their pitching. Multiple starters can’t go more than 4-5 innings and the bullpen has turned into a pile of meh.”