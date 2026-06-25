Why is the Diamondbacks-Cardinals Game Delayed Today? When Will it Start?

The Arizona Diamondbacks-St. Louis Cardinals game is in a weather delay today as fans wait for the latest update on first pitch and when play is expected to begin.

The Cardinals confirmed the delay on their social media at 6:10 p.m. CDT.

“Due to inclement weather in the St. Louis area, the start of tonight’s game has been delayed,” the team wrote. “We will provide more information as it becomes available.”

Here is the latest on the delay status, projected start time and what fans should know before first pitch, originally scheduled for 6:45 p.m. local time.

There have been recent local Flood Advisories and at least one Flash Flood Warning for parts of the St. Louis metro area and in St. Charles County until 8:15 PM CDT, so those conditions do not look great for getting the game in.

No potential time for the late start was announced as of the previously scheduled first-pitch time.

The tarp remained on the field about 45 minutes before the previous scheduled start, according to Derrick Goold, lead baseball writer for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch adding that first pitch remained “TBD.”

“The Diamondbacks play tomorrow at Tampa Bay. And there is a mutual off day that would smoothly allow for a makeup date if necessary, July 23,” Goold reported.

Meteorologist Kevin Roth posted that with three rounds of storms on the way, the game faced a danger of postponement.

“Round 1 causes a late start in STL. Round 2 could extend that late start, or if they manage to play, cause a delay,” Roth wrote. “Round 3 could end the game (late, but if there are delays…).”

Roth later posted, “There’s the Late Start I expected in STL. Anything beyond this I’m not as confident in. Truly not sure if they’ll be able to squeeze a game in or not.”

Diamondbacks-Cardinals Delay Status

As of late Thursday afternoon CDT, no official postponement had been announced by the Cardinals, the Diamondbacks, or MLB, though Roth’s Orange designation reflects a threat level that made a delay the more likely outcome than an on-time start.

AccuWeather’s gametime forecast logged at ESPN showed 82 degrees at Busch Stadium. That surface temperature reading does little to tell the full story when incoming storm cells are the primary concern. Fans holding tickets should monitor official club and MLB announcements closely in the final hours before game time, given how quickly the forecast outlook shifted throughout the day.

Arizona enters the series finale having taken two of three games in St. Louis, a 4-3 road win June 23 and a 9-4 blowout June 24, with the only Cardinals win coming in the June 22 opener, 3-2. The Diamondbacks are 41-39 on the season, third in the NL West and 10 1/2 games behind the Los Angeles Dodgers, according to ESPN.

What Cardinals-Diamondbacks Series Finale Means

The St. Louis Cardinals enter Thursday having dropped back-to-back games to fall to 42-36, tied for second in the NL Central alongside the Chicago Cubs, both clubs sitting seven games behind the Milwaukee Brewers (49-29). Dropping a home series to Arizona would be a difficult result; a win in the finale at least salvages the series and prevents a three-game sweep on their own field.

The pitching matchup favors St. Louis on the numbers. Michael McGreevy carries a 3.35 ERA and 1.15 WHIP through 83.1 innings, a clear statistical edge over Arizona’s Zac Gallen, who holds a 6.10 ERA and 1.63 WHIP across 79.2 innings — a rough stretch for one of the Diamondbacks’ established rotation pieces, according to ESPN.

For Arizona, a series-finale victory would complete a road series win against a divisional contender in the thick of its own playoff race. The Diamondbacks are operating on the margins of the National League wild-card picture and need momentum heading into the second half. Whether Thursday’s game is played on schedule depends on what develops over Busch Stadium in the coming hours.