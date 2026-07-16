St. Louis Cardinals 6-Year MLB Pitcher Officially an MLB Free Agent After Being Cut

The St. Louis Cardinals are in the process of making several roster moves before the second half of their MLB season begins on Friday against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

A little over a week ago, the Cardinals designated pitcher Bruce Zimmerman for assignment. He spent just one single day on the Cardinals roster, and then was booted from the 40-man roster.

A couple of days ago, the Cardinals outrighted Zimmerman to Triple-A, but he has reportedly declined the assignment and decided to elect MLB free agency instead. Because he’s been outrighed before, Zimmerman had the option to decline the assignment, and elect free agency instead.

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Former Cardinals Pitcher Bruce Zimmerman Officially a Free Agent

Now that Bruce Zimmerman is officially an MLB free agent, he can sign with any team of his choosing.

In his very short stint with the Cardinals, he pitched just five innings and gave up three earned runs over his lone appearance in St. Louis. If you remember correctly, before the All-Star break, the Cardinals had a doubleheader with the Milwaukee Brewers, and that was the series where Zimmerman’s services were needed, but he was shortly cut from the team after that.

MLBTR.com’s Charlie Wright wrote (on July 15):

“The Cardinals picked up Zimmermann on a minor league deal in January. He was pitching decently at Triple-A before the call-up, notching a 3.78 ERA with more than a strikeout per inning over 15 starts. Zimmermann covered five innings against the Brewers, allowing three earned runs. It was just his second MLB appearance since 2023. He last suited up for Milwaukee, making a single start at the tail end of last season.”

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