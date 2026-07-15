Chicago Cubs Proposed Trade for Twins’ Joe Ryan Revealed

Minnesota Twins‘ starter Joe Ryan is emerging as a top starting pitcher trade candidate ahead of the Aug. 3 deadline.

If Tarik Skubal isn’t traded, Joe Ryan stands out as the best pitcher available, and he’s a pitcher that the Chicago Cubs should absolutely consider making a move for.

Recently, Joe Ryan came in at No. 7 on MLBTradeRumors.com’s ‘top 35 trade candidates’ list. Anthony Franco wrote:

“Ryan has been one of the 20 or so best pitchers in MLB for a couple seasons. He’s arguably amidst the best year of his career, touting a personal-low 3.18 ERA with a 28.5% strikeout rate through 17 starts. Ryan commands the ball well and has thus far mitigated the home run trouble that was the only slight mark against him in prior seasons. He’s a slam dunk playoff starter who’d fit any team’s budget for two potential runs through October.”

Ryan just earned his 2nd consecutive MLB All-Star appearance, so the pricetag on his services will not be cheap, but let’s look at what the Cubs could offer the Twins for Joe Ryan.

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Looking at a Potential Cubs-Twins Trade for Joe Ryan

Perhaps the Chicago Cubs biggest trade chip is Matt Shaw, so he would have to be featured as the centerpiece of a deal, and then Chicago has enough prospects to surround Shaw to form a solid track package to offer the Twins.

Joe Ryan holds a 2.85 ERA this season with 128 strikeouts in 110.1 innings pitched. He’s the exact type of starter that the Cubs need to really aid in their playoff and NL Pennant chances.

Here’s the full trade package:

Cubs receive: RHP Joe Ryan

Twins receive: INF Matt Shaw, OF Kevin Alcantara, and prospects Brandon Birdsell, Brett Bateman

Look, it’s a pretty hefty-sized trade haul, but again, Joe Ryan could be the top starter traded this cycle, and not only are the Twins going to demand a haul, but other MLB contenders are also going to be chomping at the bit to land the 2X All-Star starter.

Although the Cubs’ pitching staff has performed very well over the past few weeks, Chicago still has five arms currently on the injured list.

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Why the Chicago Cubs Should Make this Trade.

About a month ago, several reports indicated the Chicago Cubs may be willing to part with Matt Shaw if it meant landing a front-line starter. Well, here’s the opportunity for Jed Hoyer and company to make a big splash.

Kevin Alcantara has seen a decent amount of playing time, but his spot in the outfield is blocked by Pete Crow-Armstrong, Ian Happ, and Seiya Suzuki/Michael Conforto.

As for the two prospects, they are both currently in Triple-A, but Birdsell is the Cubs’ #14 prospect, and Bateman is ranked 18th in the Cubs system, courtesy of MiLB.com.

The biggest need for the Chicago Cubs ahead of the MLB trade deadline remains starting pitching, and if Joe Ryan is actually made available, expect Jed Hoyer to make some calls.

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