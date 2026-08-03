MLB Trade: Baltimore Orioles Send OF Taylor Ward to Mariners In Major Deal

The Major League Baseball trade deadline is really heating up, and the Baltimore Orioles have finally gotten involved.

Per ESPN’s Jeff Passan, the Orioles are sending outfielder Taylor Ward to the Seattle Mariners:

“BREAKING: The Seattle Mariners are acquiring outfielder Taylor Ward in a trade with the Baltimore Orioles, sources tell ESPN.”

The Orioles are receiving three players in exchange for Taylor Ward: Alex Hoppe, Harrison Kreiling, and Brock Moore.

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Taylor Ward Lands with Seattle Mariners

Taylor Ward is now a member of the Seattle Mariners, as it appears Seattle is making a strong effort to buy this trade deadline, whereas the Baltimore Orioles are heading down the sellers path.

This is the second time that Taylor Ward has been traded this ‘league year’, as he was a part of one of the first major trades back in November, which sent him from the Los Angeles Angels to Baltimore. He now heads back out west to Seattle.

Taylor Ward is batting .246 this season with seven home runs, 30 RBI, and 101 hits.

While his power is significantly down from the 36 home runs he hit last season, Ward has walked a league-best 87 times and still has an OPS+ of 110, which is well above league average.

He has 120 home runs and 375 RBI across 815 total games played in his 9-year MLB career. Since 2021, Ward has posted an OPS+ of 100 or higher in every season.

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More on Taylor Ward/Orioles’ Trade Plans

The Baltimore Orioles are reportedly on the verge of making a massive trade with the Boston Red Sox, which would ship away Adley Rutschman. However, that deal is not done yet.

It does signal that the Baltimore Orioles are pretty open to selling off their big trade assets, which would be Taylor Ward (already traded), Rutschman, and starter Trevor Rogers.

As for Taylor Ward being traded, his time in a Baltimore Orioles uniform lasted just 111 games.

The Orioles are currently 54-58, and like many AL clubs, are still squarely in the AL Wild Card race, sitting 2.5 games back of the final spot in the AL.

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