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MLB World Reacts To Texas Rangers Andrew McCutchen News

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PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - MARCH 29: Andrew McCutchen #4 of the Texas Rangers is congratulated by teammates in the dugout after hitting a three-run home run in the fourth inning during a game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on March 29, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Hunter Martin/Getty Images)

On Wednesday night, the Texas Rangers will continue their series with the Houston Astros.

They are coming off a 10-7 win on Tuesday.

Andrew McCutchen did not play in the game.

MLB World Reacts To McCutchen News

GettyAndrew McCutchen #4 of the Texas Rangers at bat against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on April 17, 2026 in Seattle, Washington.

Ahead of Wednesday’s game, the Rangers announced that they have designated McCutchen for assignment.

Underdog MLB wrote: “Andrew McCutchen designated for assignment by the Rangers.”

Here’s what people were saying about the news:

@MLBONFOX: “The Rangers have designated Andrew McCutchen for assignment. McCutchen hit .192 with a .537 OPS in 73 at-bats for the Rangers this season.”

@SleeperRangers: “The Rangers have DFA’d Andrew McCutchen. After a great start to the year, the 39-year-old has struggled at the plate. He was slashing .192/.277/.260 with 1 home run and 5 RBIs. In addition, Texas has signed INF Nicky Lopez to a one-year deal.”

@ThePoniExpress: “I think this is it for Andrew McCutchen. And should be it. One of the greatest Pirates of all-time. Brought winning baseball back to Pittsburgh. He’ll have special place in our baseball history forever.”

@GoldyHappens: “Andrew McCutchen getting DFA’d for Nicky Lopez… should have listened to the Pirates & retired…”

@greggorox: “Good it needed to happen.”

@tminnzy: “Cutch era officially over, what a ride”

@DonChed54: “If you booed Marcell Ozuna last night, don’t push for the Pirates to do this. Ozuna has not been good — Cutch has been even worse.”

GettyAndrew McCutchen #4 of the Texas Rangers smiles in the dugout after batting in the ninth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on March 30, 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland.

McCutchen has also spent time with the Pittsburgh Pirates, Philadelphia Phillies, Milwaukee Brewers, San Francisco Giants and New York Yankees over 18 MLB seasons.

He is a former MVP (and five-time All-Star).

Over 2,299 career games, the 39-year-old is batting .271 with 2,280 hits, 333 home runs, 1,157 RBI’s, 1,298 runs and 220 stolen bases.

Rangers Right Now

Getty(L-R) A member of the training staff and Manager Skip Schumaker of the Texas Rangers talks with Brandon Nimmo #24 after he suffered an injury and exited the game following a base hit in the fifth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on May 20, 2026 in Denver, Colorado.

The Rangers come into Wednesday as the third-place team in the American League West with a 25-29 record in 54 games.

They are 4-6 over their last ten games (and 12-11 in 23 games at home).

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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MLB World Reacts To Texas Rangers Andrew McCutchen News

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