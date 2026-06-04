Blue Jays Transfer Veteran Pitcher to 60-Day IL

The Toronto Blue Jays continue to deal with pitching injuries, and their latest roster move suggests veteran reliever Joe Mantiply could be facing a lengthy absence.

On Wednesday, the Blue Jays officially transferred Mantiply from the 15-day injured list to the 60-day injured list because of left knee inflammation. The move comes just weeks after Toronto initially sidelined the left-hander and follows reports that Mantiply is expected to undergo arthroscopic knee surgery.

The Blue Jays have transferred Joe Mantiply to the 60-day IL to create room on the 40-man roster for Woods-Richardson. Mantiply is undergoing arthroscopic surgery on his left knee. https://t.co/x8VY6Bz6r0 — Arden Zwelling (@ArdenZwelling) June 4, 2026

The transaction is a disappointing development for both Mantiply and the Blue Jays, as the veteran reliever had quietly become a dependable bullpen option during the first two months of the season.

Blue Jays Lose Veteran Left-Handed Depth

Mantiply, 35, signed a minor-league deal with Toronto before the season and earned his way back to the major leagues after beginning the year at Triple-A Buffalo. The Blue Jays selected his contract on April 5, and he quickly carved out a role in the bullpen.

Before landing on the injured list, Mantiply appeared in 17 games for Toronto and posted a 2.04 ERA across 17.2 innings while recording 16 strikeouts. Those numbers made him one of the club’s more effective relief arms despite working primarily in lower-leverage situations.

Initially, the injury was described as left knee inflammation when Toronto placed him on the IL on May 19. However, the situation appears to have become more serious after the club determined surgery would be necessary. The move to the 60-day injured list now guarantees Mantiply will miss an extended period and leaves the Blue Jays without another experienced left-handed option.

Former All-Star Has Built Unique MLB Career

Mantiply’s journey to becoming a major league contributor has been anything but conventional.

The Virginia native debuted with the Detroit Tigers in 2016 but appeared in only a handful of games before spending years battling injuries and bouncing through organizations. His career resurgence came with the Arizona Diamondbacks, where he emerged as one of baseball’s most reliable left-handed relievers and earned an All-Star selection in 2022.

Across parts of nine major league seasons with the Tigers, Yankees, Diamondbacks and Blue Jays, Mantiply has established himself as a valuable bullpen arm capable of neutralizing left-handed hitters.

For Toronto, the timing is particularly unfortunate. Injuries have forced the Blue Jays to cycle through numerous pitchers this season, and Mantiply emerged as one of the few veteran additions who consistently provided stable innings out of the bullpen. His move to the 60-day injured list means Toronto will need other relievers to step forward as the club tries to keep pace in a competitive American League race.