Blue Jays May Have Finally Won Cubs Trade Years Later

The Toronto Blue Jays may finally be seeing a payoff from one of their most overlooked trades.

When Toronto sent former top pitching prospect Nate Pearson to the Chicago Cubs at the 2024 trade deadline, the move generated little fanfare. Pearson’s stock had fallen after years of injuries and inconsistency, while the return package arrived with far less name recognition.

Now, nearly two years later, one of those return pieces is starting to change the narrative.

Outfielder Yohendrick Piñango has quietly emerged as one of the Blue Jays’ most productive minor-league hitters, and his continued development could eventually make Toronto the winner of the deal.

Piñango’s Production Suggests More Than a Throw-In

Piñango entered the organization as a relatively overlooked prospect, but his performance in 2026 is forcing evaluators to take notice.

Through 30 games, he owns a .303/.340/.449 slash line with a .789 OPS. He has collected 27 hits in 89 at-bats while adding four doubles, three home runs, 16 RBI, and five walks.

The production becomes even more impressive when considering his overall offensive value. Piñango currently carries a 117 OPS+, meaning he has performed 17 percent better than league average offensively.

His success against right-handed pitching has been particularly encouraging. Piñango is hitting .329 with a .370 on-base percentage, a .487 slugging percentage, and an .857 OPS against righties.

Those numbers suggest he may have the potential to become more than a depth piece or platoon bat at the next level.

Just as importantly, his development trajectory continues to trend upward. After taking steps forward since 2025, Piñango has transformed himself from an intriguing lottery ticket into a prospect worth monitoring closely.

One Adjustment Could Unlock Another Level

The most intriguing part of Piñango’s profile may be the power that has yet to fully appear in games.

He has recorded a 108.8 mph exit velocity in Triple-A, a mark that ranks in the 90th percentile. That type of contact quality typically belongs to hitters capable of producing much bigger power numbers than Piñango has shown so far.

The issue is not how hard he hits the baseball. It is where he hits it.

Ground balls continue to limit his offensive ceiling and suppress some of the power his underlying metrics suggest is available. If he can make adjustments that allow him to elevate the ball more consistently, his production could take another significant jump.

ESPN’s projections reflect that optimism. The outlet projects Piñango to finish with 72 hits, eight home runs, 42 RBI, and roughly 1.0 WAR over an 80-game sample. Those projections also forecast a 119 OPS+, indicating above-average offensive production.

It remains too early to definitively declare a winner in the Pearson trade. Prospects can be unpredictable, and development rarely follows a straight path.

Still, Piñango’s emergence has given the Blue Jays something they did not have when the deal was completed: a legitimate reason to believe they may have come away with a valuable long-term asset. If his current progress continues, Toronto could eventually look back on the Pearson trade as a move that worked out far better than expected.