Blue Jays Could Be Getting Their Season Back as Key Pitching Reinforcements Near Return

The Toronto Blue Jays have spent much of the 2026 season trying to survive.

Between injuries, bullpen overuse, and a rotation stretched to its limits, the club has struggled to find consistency while fighting to remain relevant in the American League playoff race. But according to Sportsnet’s Ben Nicholson-Smith, a wave of pitching reinforcements is now closing in on a return, potentially giving Toronto a much-needed boost at a critical point in the season.

The Blue Jays could soon welcome back Dylan Cease, Max Scherzer, and Shane Bieber, all of whom are progressing through rehab assignments. Their returns would dramatically change the outlook for a pitching staff that has been operating with little margin for error.

Toronto manager John Schneider told reporters that Cease could require only one rehab start before returning to the major league roster. Scherzer is expected to throw approximately 60 pitches during his next outing with Triple-A Buffalo, while Bieber is nearing his own rehab assignment after throwing a bullpen session this week.

For a team that recently completed a grueling stretch of 17 games in 17 days, the timing could not be better.

Blue Jays Bullpen Has Carried Heavy Burden

The Blue Jays have leaned heavily on their bullpen while waiting for their starting rotation to get healthy.

According to Sportsnet and MLB.com, relievers Louis Varland, Jeff Hoffman, Tyler Rogers, Braydon Fisher, and Mason Fluharty all rank among the American League leaders in appearances. The workload has become a growing concern as Toronto attempts to stay competitive despite injuries to several key starters.

Schneider acknowledged that the bullpen has been under significant strain.

The manager pointed to the demanding schedule and the number of high-leverage situations Toronto has encountered over the past several weeks. While bullpen usage has become a reality across Major League Baseball, excessive workloads can create problems later in the season.

That makes the return of veteran starters particularly important.

Reinforcements Could Transform Toronto’s Outlook

The Blue Jays entered the season expecting Cease, Scherzer, and Bieber to play major roles in the rotation. Instead, injuries forced the organization to rely on depth options while asking Kevin Gausman and rookie Trey Yesavage to shoulder increased responsibility.

If the trio returns healthy, Toronto’s rotation could suddenly look far different than it did just a few weeks ago.

More importantly, their presence would allow the Blue Jays to reduce stress on a bullpen that has carried one of the heaviest workloads in baseball.

For a team trying to climb back above .500 and remain in the postseason conversation, these upcoming returns may represent more than just roster additions.

They could be the development that ultimately saves Toronto’s season.