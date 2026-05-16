Blue Jays Mull Pitching Prospect Promotion Amid Jose Berrios News

The Toronto Blue Jays will utilize a bullpen game in their second game against the Detroit Tigers. Left-handed reliever Mason Fluharty will start the game, with right-hander Spencer Miles to follow as the bulk arm.

With the Blue Jays employing a bullpen game due to their rotation depth getting utterly decimated this season, the club mulls a roster move. Before the game, “MLB International” host Hazel Mae reported that left-hander Adam Macko has a locker in the Toronto clubhouse.

Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet reports that Macko is currently on the team’s taxi squad. Blue Jays manager John Schneider told Keegan Matheson of MLB.com that they’ll decide on a roster move after a couple of their relievers throw before the game. Matheson reports that the likely roster move would involve the injured list.

Should Toronto activate the left-hander for the game, he gives them some additional innings of coverage for their bullpen should the game turn south on Miles. It would also serve as Macko’s major league debut.

Blue Jays Rotation Depth Further Decimated After Jose Berrios News

The Blue Jays’ decision to bring up Macko has very little to do with the recent news on right-hander Jose Berrios. The right-hander has been on the 15-day injured list for the entire season with a stress fracture in his elbow.

There was previous hope that Berrios would return this season, but that is no longer the case. The right-hander experienced a setback in his rehab on May 8 as he tries to pitch through the issue. Schneider told Mathieson that imaging revealed inflammation and “small changes to that initial injury”.

Additionally, Berrios’ velocity experienced a heavy dip in his last two rehab outings with Triple-A Buffalo. A Statcast search reveals that his four-seam fastball clocked in at 91.9 and 90.8 MPH in those games, compared to 93.9 and 93.5 in his first two.

Nicholson-Smith reports the right-hander will undergo surgery on to his right elbow fracture, which will be performed by Dr. Keith Meister. Berrios consulted with the Texas-based surgeon following his setback. The surgery date is set for May 20.

There’s no indication of what the surgery will be for. The Blue Jays did not indicate if the ligament would be involved, which would result in a longer recovery time. If it’s just loose bodies, Berrios should return by the end of the 2026 season. Anything else probably spells the end of his season and could affect his availability to start the next season.

Berrios still has two years remaining on the seven-year, $131 million extension he signed with the Blue Jays. There was an opt-out set for after this season, but it’s unlikely the right-hander will exercise it.

Where Does Toronto Go For Rotation Help?

Despite all the rotation injuries, the Blue Jays aren’t necessarily out of the race on May 16. They enter play two games back of the final Wild Card spot. However, the club is fading with a 3-7 record over its last 10 games.

Currently, the team is employing a rotation of Kevin Gausman, Dylan Cease, Trey Yesavage, and Patrick Corbin. The Blue Jays have a whopping six starters on the injured list, which has stretched their rotation depth to the brink.

Cody Ponce and Bowden Francis are done for the season. Ponce tore his ACL early in the season, and Francis underwent Tommy John surgery in February. Max Scherzer, Lazaro Estrada, and Shane Bieber’s returns aren’t imminent.

The closest of the three to a return seems to be Bieber. The last update on the right-hander is that he’ll throw another bullpen session on May 16, as he ramps up from his long layoff. The Blue Jays will need to stretch him out in rehab assignments. He’s projected to return sometime in June.

In terms of minor league depth, Macko is Toronto’s only healthy starter remaining on the 40-man roster. And he could be pressed into action, depending on what happens next.