Blue Jays Announce Big Decision on 6-Foot-4 Infielder During Horrific Rays Series

The Toronto Blue Jays‘ playoff prospects look gloomy. After dropping their second game in a row to the Tampa Bay Rays, their chances of making the MLB playoffs clock in at 8.7 percent, according to FanGraphs. In the midst of this disappointment, they have announced a decision on Alex Stone. This decision comes after they released Adam Hackenberg from their organization.

Additionally, before Wednesday night’s game, they demoted Lazaro Estrada.

On Tuesday night, the Blue Jays received a smackdown at the hands of the Rays to the tune of a 12-2 loss. Toronto is now 12.5 games back of the Rays in the AL East, and six back of a Wild Card position.

The situation feels dire; however, the Blue Jays are one Boston Red Sox-esque winning streak away from flipping the script. They are also one losing streak away from trading away the likes of George Springer, Shane Bieber, and Kevin Gausman for pocket change.

All of that being said, here is what you need to know about the Blue Jays’ decision on Stone during this series against the Rays.

Toronto Blue Jays Release 6-Foot-4, 235-Pound Alex Stone

Before their second game of this series against the Rays, the Blue Jays organization announced a move regarding Stone.

On the MiLB transactions log webpage, it said, “Vancouver Canadians released C Alex Stone.” The Canadians made a subsequent move by activating LF Alexis Hernandez from the 7-day injured list.

Stone is a right-handed batting and throwing catcher. The 6-foot-4, 235-pound catcher hasn’t had the greatest season in the minors.

In 22 games, he has recorded 23 hits, three home runs, and 12 RBIs while batting .284.

Frustration Reaches Boiling Point During Tampa Bay Rays Series

To say that the Blue Jays are frustrated during this horrific series against the Rays would be an understatement.

“I think we’re all frustrated,” starter Kevin Gausman said following the 12-2 blowout. “We know what this team can do and what it has done. It bleeds into that, for sure. Nobody wants to be in this situation that we’re in right now.”

“It sucks because this is the same group of guys. It’s hard.”

John Schneider voiced his frustration, too.

“There’s no secret, this is not going to be easy,” Schneider said. “This is going to be hard. You just want to find some small wins and make sure everyone knows this is going to be hard. You gotta dig your way out of this.”

Blue Jays & the Playoffs Feel Like a Pipe Dream

With two games left in their series versus the Rays, the Blue Jays have a lot of work to do.

Right now, the Seattle Mariners, Baltimore Orioles, Minnesota Twins, Houston Astros, and Detroit Tigers are all knocking down the door to a Wild Card spot in the American League.

The New York Yankees, Cleveland Guardians, and Red Sox occupy the three Wild Card spots. The Red Sox are only in that position because of their jaw-dropping 14-game winning streak.

The Blue Jays could use a 14-game winning streak, something fierce.

First things first, they need to stop the bleeding. They need their bats to score runs and their pitchers to prevent them.

Start by winning one game, then two. And so on.

It starts with one game. The Blue Jays face the Red Sox, Washington Nationals, and St. Louis Cardinals before the calendar moves over to August. They need to make every game count.

Time for the horrific losses to stop.