Blue Jays Announce Shane Bieber Roster Decision During Astros Series

The Toronto Blue Jays are finally getting healthy, which should be a very welcome sign for Blue Jays fans.

On Monday, Toronto opened up a new series with the Houston Astros, and with a 4-2 win over the Stros, the Jays are now 39-39, and back at the .500 plateau.

Before the second game of the series, the Blue Jays announced a very relevant piece of Shane Bieber news.

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Shane Bieber Making Season Debut on Tuesday

Per team announcement, the Blue Jays are activating Shane Bieber off the 60-day Injured List:

The corresponding moves are Hayden Juenger being designated, and Lazardo Estrada being optioned.

MLBTR.com’s Steve Adams wrote (on 6/23):

“Bieber, 31, will make his season debut when he starts today against the visiting Astros. He’s been out all year due to forearm and elbow fatigue. The former AL Cy Young Award winner returned from Tommy John surgery last August and, between his minor league rehab work and Toronto’s deep postseason run, wound up pitching 88 innings from mid-July through late October.”

It was a very strenuous MLB playoff run for a lot of Blue Jays pitchers, but in mid-June, it’s a great time for Toronto’s starting rotation to get healthy, as the Jays hold postseason aspirations, and in such a weak American League, those aspirations are well within reach.

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Shane Bieber’s MLB Career

Shane Bieber was traded from the Cleveland Guardians at the MLB trade deadline last July.

In 40.1 innings with the Blue Jays in the regular season of 2025, Bieber posted an ERA of 3.57 with 37 strikeouts.

The 8-year MLB veteran spent the first seven years of his MLB career with Cleveland.

He will be joining a Blue Jays rotation that consists of Kevin Gausman, Dylan Cease, Patrick Corbin, Trey Yesavage, and now Bieber.

What recently looked like a major flaw (Blue Jays rotation), Toronto’s starting staff is pretty much fully healthy, and can operate at full strength for the rest of the season, barring any injuries.

However, the Blue Jays may still want to consider adding another starting pitcher for depth at the MLB trade deadline this season, just as they did with Bieber last year.

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